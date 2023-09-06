The Limpopo High Court has ruled against Zimbabwean parents who sought South African citizenship for their children

The couple's three children were born in South Africa between 2010 and 2016 and their parents believed they deserved to be regarded as citizens

South Africans have welcomed the ruling and say the High Court followed international precedent

POLOKWANE - The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane has denied Zimbabwean parents' request for their children to have South African citizenship.

Zimbabwean nationals living and working in South Africa tried to get citizenship for their three children born in the country.

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwean parents lose legal bid

According to News24, the parents approached the High Court after the Department of Home Affairs refused to grant citizenship to the three children born in South Africa.

The children were born between 2010 and 2016, and in that time, the father claimed that he was in South Africa on a work permit. The court was unable to verify the father's work status because he did not submit the complete paperwork.

The court ruled that since the parents were Zimbabwean nationals and had no intention of relinquishing their citizenship, their children were also Zimbabweans, even though they were born in South Africa.

"The minor children have a right to Zimbabwean citizenship by virtue of their parents being its citizens. It should be taken into consideration that one cannot separate the children from their parents only about citizenship," said the judge.

According to IOL, Home Affairs granted the children unabridged certificates for non-citizens for the purpose of travelling to Zimbabwean to obtain birth certificates in the country.

South Africans share thoughts on High Court ruling

@thuthu_lk said:

"It’s like this everywhere though? Like if I have a child in the UK, they won’t be eligible to have citizenship because I’m not from there? Unless their father is from here, then it’s a different story. But still, like, what did they expect?"

@BroMos98 said:

"I have citizenship in SA. It was never a problem applying for my ID, I was born here tho my parents had valid work visas. Maybe this parent lied about having a permit."

@Bigmama54075179 said:

"Both my kids were born here I asked for their birth records and went straight to Zimbabwe for birth certificates and passports they are now on study permits and I'm using a work permit... I simply told them, 'You were born here but that doesn't mean you are South African'."

@Tlale_2 said:

"Somebody lied to them, told them that SA courts are weak and always rule in favour of illegal immigrant cases."

@Kux_Sav said:

"Very sound judgement. Why isn't ZEP dealt with in the same manner?"

Source: Briefly News