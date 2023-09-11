An investigation into racism and assault allegations at Welkom Technical High School was launched after a teacher failed to intervene in a fight

A video of the clash between two schoolboys inside a classroom was widely shared on social media

The father of the assaulted pupil believes the incident was racially motivated, criticising the school's handling of the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

WELKOM - A teacher allegedly failed to step in during a fight, prompting the Free State Department of Education to launch an investigation into claims of racism, bullying, and assault at Welkom Technical High School.

The Department of Education in the Free State investigates an alleged racist incident at Welkom Technical High School. Images: Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A video of the brutal fistfight was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage amongst citizens.

Teacher failed to step in during a fight

The video shows a white boy strangling a fellow black pupil. The incident happened in full view of the teacher who failed to act.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The teacher only steps in and tries to manage the situation when the black teenager gets up and starts fighting back.

According to The Citizen, the black boy's father said the school called him to inform him that his son was suspended because he was involved in a fight. He only found out what really happened after he saw the video on social media.

Father of assaulted pupil says incident was racist

The father said the video showed that the fight was racial because the teacher did not intervene until his son fought back.

“My son was strangled by a white boy, and she did nothing, but when my son got up to fight back, that’s when she got physically involved, but she just watched as my son was being assaulted,” said the boy's father.

The pupil's father added that he was disappointed with how the school handled the situation.

Questions Swirl Around Anele Mdoda’s Hoërskool Jan Viljoen ‘racism’ backlash

Briefly News previously reported that outspoken media personality Anele Mdoda is taking a stand against the alleged racially-sparked clashes that broke out at Randfontein's Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.

The situation has been volatile since violent scenes erupted between black and white learners in the wake of an alleged racially motivated incident. Since then, two opposing groups, mainly comprising parents, have also descended on the school.

Videos circulating online show tense standoffs between parents of black and coloured children as well as their white counterparts. Protesting continued on Monday amid Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to investigate claims of racism at the high school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News