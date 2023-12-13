A 13-year-old boy died and several people were injured after a building caught fire in the Durban CBD

Firefighters revealed that the fire may have been started by a resident cooking using a faulty stove

It was also discovered that 10 people lived in the highly partitioned flat, which had eight beds that could have contributed to the blaze

A child died, and four other people were injured when a fire broke out in the Durban CBD on 13 December. The young child was 13 when he died, and it is alleged that the fire was started when the child's sister was trying to cook.

Durban building catches fire, 1 child dies

According to eNCA, the young boy was found in a room that was partitioned, and it is unknown how he burned. According to one of the residents who tried to save as many as he could, he could not get to the boy in time. It's also believed that the child has special needs. Firefighters attended to the blaze as soon as it broke out, and firefighters said that one of the children rescued claimed that his sister was cooking when the fire started.

The firefighters performed a snap rescue and got the young boy out. They tried to perform CPR but succeeded. The apartment where the fire broke out allegedly had eight beds, which may have contributed to the blaze. The apartment reportedly had seven adults and three children.

Mzansi worried about the buildings

Netizens on Facebook were heartbroken that a child's life was lost as a result of the fire.

Sandra Cunningham wrote:

“Heartbreaking, but these people live in unsafe buildings, and they must know how dangerous it is for their children.”

Sanele Madikizela said:

“Durban flats are slowly turning into JHB CBD flats, and there is an expansion of those unhygienic people in Durban, and that’s why.”

Belina Legae was broken.

“That’s sad news.”

