A bus transporting ANC supporters to the party celebration of more than 100 years of existence got involved in an accident

There was a car crash on the R71 Magoebaskloog in the early hours of 13 January 2024 ahead of ANC's rally

The ANC members from Botlokwa lost their lives on the road in a bid to show their support for the ANC at Mbombela stadium with others

MBOMBELA- ANC supporters travelling from Limpopo to Mpumalanga got involved in a car accident. They were on their way to join others who anticipated Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the National Executive Committee's priorities.

6 Limpopo ANC supporters on their way to celebrate the ruling party's 112th anniversary in Mbombela died. Image: Getty Images / SOPA Images / Twitter / @Limpopo_Traffic

Source: Getty Images

Police Minister Bheki Cele shared details about what caused the accident. Many South Africans were upset by the accident.

ANC supporters killed on Limpopo road

A post on Twitter by showed that a bus was overturned. The ANC supporters were going from Limpopo to Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga when it rolled 20 m down a steep embankment. The bus had gone off the road on R71 Magoebaskloof, and six died.

See a post of the accident scene below:

Minister of police speaks about accident

Bheki Cele spoke to Eyewitness News and described how the accident happened. According to him, busses were in a convoy and one hit the other in the back, which sent it off into an embankment.

SA react to accident that killed ANC supporters

Many people expressed their condolences. Online users wrote that they were sad to hear that people died in the car crash. Some speculated that the road unfit for busses and to use.

@sedimong commented:

"That's a very strange route to take."

@phethani4 said:

"Tragic. Condolences to their friends and families."

@Nkati_ added:

"I'm scared to drive there self ! Imagine a bus! Probably not well serviced, on a wet very dangerous road!"

@Bathong_Roli wrote:

"Buses and trucks are not allowed on that road no? Can't remember."

@MapulaMokgosang remarked:

"May their souls rest in peace."

