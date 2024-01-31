Minister Naledi Pandor spoke about the International Court of Justice's measures issued against Israel

Pandor said South Africa is determined to ensure the world court's orders are implemented

She stressed that all countries have a responsibility to cease funding Isreal's military campaign in Gaza

Minister Naledi Pandor spoke during a press conference with her Iranian counterpart in Tehran. Image: Atta Kenare

Source: Getty Images

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Pretoria.

She revealed that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has taken measures against Israel in response to South Africa's efforts to stop the killings in Palestine.

Genocide convention violations of obligations

Pandor said the South African Cabinet believed that Israel has breached its obligations under the genocide convention. According to SABCNews, added that the government is committed to leveraging its influence to ensure the court's orders are effectively enforced.

A global responsibility

Pandor emphasised that the ICJ's ruling holds implications for all states, urging them to cease funding and facilitating Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Social media discuss Pandor's stance

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Minister Pandor's firm stance in championing the rights of the Palestinian people.

Lazarus Kalumbi said:

"South African criticism is prejudice made plausible."

Rion Silver Volcanisland wrote:

"SA should back off."

Lindo Linda commented:

"These people think Israel's attitude is the one that is in the Bible. They think they can easily fight them."

Donald Christie mentioned:

"Then tell Iran to stop providing money and weapons to Hammas. And give back the money you received from the terrorists Hammas."

Wisani Willington Nchenya added:

"That one is starting to be a joke like Rama."

Zenobia Bosman posted:

"They shouldn't shuff their noses where it doesn't belong. Stop intervening."

Pandor’s calls for Israeli goods boycott

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Naledi Pandor is using her position as the minister of international relations to speak up for Palestine.

The South African official gave a speech at Johannesburg's Constitutional Hill and took the opportunity to support Palestine. Mzansi viewers shared their thoughts on the Palestinian group Hamas' biggest attack on Israel.

