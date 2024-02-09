Naledi Pandor Increases Security Amidst Threats From Israeli Intelligence Over ICJ Ruling
- The minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has increased her security detail
- This comes following Pandor's allegations that Israeli Intelligence allegedly issued a threat against her after the International Court of Justice ruled against Israel
- South Africans called for her protection and stanned her a brave woman
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperations, Naledi Pandor, has allegedly been issued threats against her life and her family's life from Israeli Intelligence. Pandor revealed that Israeli Intelligence has been trying to scare her after the International Court of Justice issued a judgement against Israel.
Pandor receives threats from Israeli Intelligence
According to Eyewitness News, Pandor addressed journalists outside Parliament after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State Of the Nation Address on 8 February. Pandor revealed that she was concerned about her family's safety after she became aware of some statements made on social media which threatened her family. She also said that Police Minister Bheki Cele increased security. She is not deterred, however. She also accused Israeli agents of routinely using intimidation.
What you need to know about the ICJ case
- South Africa's government laid charges of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice
- The country sent a team of legal experts who argued that Israel was committing acts of genocide against Palestine
- South Africa achieved a landmark victory after the ICJ ruled that Israel must prevent Palestinian genocide
South Africans react to the threats
Netizens on Facebook stood by her.
Farhana Gillingham said:
"Protect this brave woman and her family!"
Arif Ishmail said:
"You will be protected in your fight for what is right."
Walter Musah said:
"God protect you, mama."
Ishola Sunday Abe remarked:
"Don't be deterred on your mission. What is the faith of Israeli hostages?"
Bonolo Matlala added:
"Be safe, mama."
South Africa would find other trading partners outside of Israel: Naledi Pandor
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Pandor exclaimed that the country would find trading partners other than Israel.
This came in the wake of tensions between the two countries following the ICJ's ruling in favour of South Africa's motion, which accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestine.
South Africans were on the fence about her statements, with some believing this could cost the country.
Source: Briefly News