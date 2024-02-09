The minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has increased her security detail

This comes following Pandor's allegations that Israeli Intelligence allegedly issued a threat against her after the International Court of Justice ruled against Israel

South Africans called for her protection and stanned her a brave woman

Naledi Pandor believes she's under threat from Israeli intelligence after SA won against Israel at the ICJ. Images: Michel Porro/Getty Images

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperations, Naledi Pandor, has allegedly been issued threats against her life and her family's life from Israeli Intelligence. Pandor revealed that Israeli Intelligence has been trying to scare her after the International Court of Justice issued a judgement against Israel.

Pandor receives threats from Israeli Intelligence

According to Eyewitness News, Pandor addressed journalists outside Parliament after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State Of the Nation Address on 8 February. Pandor revealed that she was concerned about her family's safety after she became aware of some statements made on social media which threatened her family. She also said that Police Minister Bheki Cele increased security. She is not deterred, however. She also accused Israeli agents of routinely using intimidation.

What you need to know about the ICJ case

South Africa's government laid charges of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice

The country sent a team of legal experts who argued that Israel was committing acts of genocide against Palestine

South Africa achieved a landmark victory after the ICJ ruled that Israel must prevent Palestinian genocide

South Africans react to the threats

Netizens on Facebook stood by her.

Farhana Gillingham said:

"Protect this brave woman and her family!"

Arif Ishmail said:

"You will be protected in your fight for what is right."

Walter Musah said:

"God protect you, mama."

Ishola Sunday Abe remarked:

"Don't be deterred on your mission. What is the faith of Israeli hostages?"

Bonolo Matlala added:

"Be safe, mama."

