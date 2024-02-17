A man finally woke up from a coma after he tried to intervene in a domestic violence incident and got attacked

Louie Niemann remained unresponsive until he woke up and was taken off life support machines

South Africans reacted with mixed reaction to the man's heroics that landed him in the hospital

A man who was brutally attacked at Maders Bar in Pretoria North woke up from a coma. Image: Stock photo

PRETORIA - What started as a night out for Louie Niemann, 29, turned into a nightmare.

He stepped in to defend a woman from abuse at Maders Bar in Pretoria North, and that landed him in a coma at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Brave man attacked

As Niemann confronted the abuser, he became the target himself, facing a violent assault that left him unconscious and fighting for his life, reported TimesLIVE.

Taken off life support machines

After undergoing scans and emergency surgery to stop bleeding in his head, Niemann remained unresponsive until he woke up. He was finally taken off life support machines on Friday.

Police arrest suspect

The alleged assailant was arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. On Thursday, the suspect appeared in court and was granted bail.

James C M Kaplan said:

"Bars and alcohol are generally not good environments at the best of times, but now you are intervening in someone else's business and issues on top of that."

Sphamandla Mkhwanazi posted:

"He is a hero at least he tried to protect a woman who couldn't defend herself. May a society learn from this man."

Motsamai RD Motsamai commented:

"He should have just called the police and not fought the other guy. It is very dangerous getting involved in two lovers' private affairs."

Mkuseli Dibela wrote:

"Domestic violence is dangerous."

Vululami Mahlawuli added:

"And the man he fought is now happy with his girlfriend. "

