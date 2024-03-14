Shack dwellers from Joe Slovo in Cape Town demanded houses promised to them under the N2 Gateway Housing Project

The angry residents complained that other people were occupying the houses that were meant for them

Authorities said the matter will be investigated and called for calm and patience during the process

Cape Town residents living in shacks demanded houses, Image: Marica van der Meer

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of residents living in shacks from Joe Slovo in Langa, Cape Town, made their way to the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure.

CPT people demand houses

Armed with a memorandum, they sought answers and action on houses promised to them under the N2 Gateway Housing Project.

According to SABCNews, the residents alleged that despite receiving title deeds certifying them as beneficiaries, their promised homes were given to other people.

Government representative responds

Western Cape Director of Public Information and Infrastructure, Nathan Adriaanse, promised to investigate the matter.

Adriaanse said that possession of a document does not guarantee the allocation of a housing unit. He urged residents to remain patient as the investigation unfolds.

See some comments from SA citizens below:

Mason Reyners mentioned:

"And here in Eersterivier are people still awaiting for their houses that have been on the housing list for a long time."

Tinueza Lombe asked:

"Why they don't build houses for themselves?"

Mabutho Petros Mpana wrote:

"Is this the Western Cape of DA? Unbelievable indeed."

Tiro Morgan posted:

"This is evidence of a failed state, poor leadership in Africa."

Dhonga Dilika mentioned:

"Some of them, When they get those houses, they will call their relatives to come and stay in those shacks or rent out their RDP houses."

Emmanuel Nxumalo added:

"Zille told the whole country that you're better off compared to anyone in the country."

Housing property scams in South Africa

In another article, Briefly News reported that scammers always seek new ways to rob people of their hard-earned money.

Whether you are rich or poor, criminals will target anyone as long as there is a cash guarantee at the end of the deal. In South Africa, housing property scams have been happening for a long time, but they are getting more savvy, and many people seem to be failing them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News