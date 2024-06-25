Mpumalanga's Education Department has called on Malekutu residents with information about the murder of a school security guard to inform the police

Burglars reportedly killed Elliot Mndlovu while on shift at the Melekutu Primary School on 23 June 2024

The culprits allegedly made off with the school's tablet, an overhead projector and the school's panic button

Mpumalanga's Education Department has called on the community of Malekutu near White River to assist the authorities in tracking down those behind the gruesome killing of a school security guard.

Malekutu school security guard killed on duty

Elliot Mndlovu's body was found by personnel from an armed response security company who responded to Malekutu Primary School's alarm on 23 June 2024. The department's spokesperson Gerald Sambo told Briefly News that the culprits allegedly broke into the school and killed the guard before they made off with the school's tablet, an overhead projector and the school's panic button.

Education MEC Cathy Dlamini, who visited the school and the bereaved family a day after the incident, further urged the residents of Malekutu to stop buying stolen goods and to report anyone selling stolen property to the authorities.

Mzansi call for tighter security at schools

Many social media users questioned why the deceased was working alone on the night of the deadly attack.

@The_A_Wagon suggested:

“The government must hire its own Security Personnel instead of service providers.”

@Mnr_Maweni pondered:

“I wonder why village and township schools only have 1 guard working at night; it doesn’t make sense.”

@shaz_bantuza asked:

“Kodwa, what's wrong with South Africa? ”

@Murende24638476 pointed out:

“The security company must take responsibility for allowing one security guard to work alone. Is against the law.”

@HussySsssss said:

“Why kill him though? These criminals must get life.”

