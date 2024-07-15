Three firefighters died on the scene, while the other three died due to burns in hospital on Sunday

A further two firefighters were injured, with one being treated for severe burn wounds and the other discharged from hospital

MIDLANDS, KZN—On Sunday, a fire started on a property known as Sterling Farms in the Boston area, near Mpophomeni in the KZN Midlands.

Midlands Emergency and Medical Services at the sight of a veld fire that claimed the lives of 6 firefighters. Images: Midland EMS/Darren Stewart

A uMgungundlovu District spokesperson, Brian Zuma, had this to say about the blaze to News24:

"unfavourable conditions"

In Winter, grasslands are often dry, and therefore, grass can catch fire far more quickly. If there are winds on a day, this will cause 'unfavourable' conditions as wildfires can then get out of control. The terrain can also be a factor that can make accessing certain areas more challenging.

COGTA response to the fires

COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi will visit the site today and will visit the affected communities.

“Various departments across government have been mobilised to provide support to all the communities that have been affected by these raging fires,”

said KZN COGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila to EWN.

The Minister further extends his condolences to all those affected by this heartbreaking loss and the earlier veld fires that ravaged parts of King Cetshwayo, Ilembe, uThukela, and Zululand Districts, which claimed seven lives.

The National Disaster Management Centre #NDMC, as a critical player in the administration and implementation of fire services legislation and related duties, stands ready to support the Midlands EMS and KZN local authorities during this period of mourning and recovery.

Several Firefighters Lose Lives

Several firefighters have lost their lives while battling a blaze on the R617 in Boston, KwaZulu-Natal. Onsite medical service personnel said they weren't sure as to the number of firefighters that were affected; however, they were treating the critically injured. The hopes were that the creation of firebreaks would contain the blaze burning the nearby mountain.

"There's just bodies everywhere. It was a runaway veld fire. The firefighters were trying to contain it, and they got trapped", said Roland Robertson, spokesperson of the Midlands EMS.

