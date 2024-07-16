A 33-year-old woman was arrested by Police in Ekurhuleni on Saturday for having a hijacked vehicle

The White Volkswagen Polo Vivo sedan was reported hijacked/robbed in Pretoria

The woman was reported to be taken aback that the vehicle she was driving was stolen

Ekurhuleni- Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, a spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, has confirmed the arrest of women driving a car that had been reported hijacked in Pretoria.

The VW Polo Sedan pulled over on Rangeview Road on the R23.

“While conducting a stop and search, driver and vehicle fitness operation on Rangeview Road by the R23, EMPD officers stopped a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo sedan, with a single female driver inside the vehicle,”, said Thepa.

Once stopped, the Metro officer asked the driver to produce her driver's license, which she obliged. Upon inspecting the car's license disc, the officer noticed something suspicious.

“A further enquiry on the e-Natis was immediately conducted, to test the VIN number. The results came back positive, indicating to the alert police officers that the vehicle was reported hijacked/robbed with an Atteridgeville case number, in Pretoria,”

The female driver was said to be in a state of shock and alleged that she had purchased the vehicle from someone who had been using it for a while now.

“Officers handcuffed the suspect, who was marched to the Benoni police station. The suspect facing charges of possession of a reported hijacked motor vehicle is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.”

@feeshm had this humourous response to the women's shock:

Probably a gift from her boyfriend

Business Tech had reported earlier this year that the VW Polo was on the list of the seven most high-risk models in South Africa. It's also noted that the hatchback is more sought after than the sedan.

