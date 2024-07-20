Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing of Water and Sanitation Deputy Director Sello Machitje

Machitje was discovered dead in Bekkersdal with multiple gunshots after he went missing in the Vaal area on 8 July

The breakthrough came when police found a 53-year-old suspect driving his car in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg

Another suspect has been arrested for the alleged murder of Water and Sanitation Deputy Director Sello Machitje. Image: @AuntyScoobyDoo and Jacob Wackerhausen

JOHANNESBURG — A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder for the killing of Water and Sanitation Department Deputy Director Sello Machitje.

Police confirmed arresting a second suspect after discovering Machitje dead in Bekkersdal, 7km east of Westonaria and 14km south of Randfontein.

Police arrest second person

Machitje was hijacked and kidnapped on Thursday, 11 July, in the Vaal area.

It would take eight days before police discovered a body in an open field resembling Machitje in Bekkersdal, Central News reported.

The breakthrough came when police found a 53-year-old suspect driving his car in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

However, police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the suspect had not yet been directly linked to the murder.

Police conduct investigation

"Police are still conducting investigations to determine if there is a connection between the suspect and the murder," said Kweza.

Machitje went missing on 8 July en route to the Eastern Cape from his home in the Vaal. Police ultimately discovered him dead, with multiple gunshots.

Police arrest 3 in Mabuza murder case

In related news, Briefly News reported Mpumalanga police arrested three people allegedly linked to the kidnapping, robbery and murder of Bonisiwe Mabuza.

This as forensic experts exhumed the 37-year-old's body from a shallow grave at Luphisa graveyard on 1 July.

Mabuza, from KaNyamazane near Mbombela, was reported missing on 25 June after her family tried and failed to reach her.

According to the police, Mabuza's car was found stripped and abandoned in nearby Pienaar on the same day.

