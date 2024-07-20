Sello Machitje: Police Arrest Second Suspect in Water and Sanitation Deputy Director Alleged Murder
- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing of Water and Sanitation Deputy Director Sello Machitje
- Machitje was discovered dead in Bekkersdal with multiple gunshots after he went missing in the Vaal area on 8 July
- The breakthrough came when police found a 53-year-old suspect driving his car in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG — A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder for the killing of Water and Sanitation Department Deputy Director Sello Machitje.
Police confirmed arresting a second suspect after discovering Machitje dead in Bekkersdal, 7km east of Westonaria and 14km south of Randfontein.
Police arrest second person
Machitje was hijacked and kidnapped on Thursday, 11 July, in the Vaal area.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
It would take eight days before police discovered a body in an open field resembling Machitje in Bekkersdal, Central News reported.
The breakthrough came when police found a 53-year-old suspect driving his car in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.
However, police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the suspect had not yet been directly linked to the murder.
Police conduct investigation
"Police are still conducting investigations to determine if there is a connection between the suspect and the murder," said Kweza.
Machitje went missing on 8 July en route to the Eastern Cape from his home in the Vaal. Police ultimately discovered him dead, with multiple gunshots.
Police arrest 3 in Mabuza murder case
In related news, Briefly News reported Mpumalanga police arrested three people allegedly linked to the kidnapping, robbery and murder of Bonisiwe Mabuza.
This as forensic experts exhumed the 37-year-old's body from a shallow grave at Luphisa graveyard on 1 July.
Mabuza, from KaNyamazane near Mbombela, was reported missing on 25 June after her family tried and failed to reach her.
According to the police, Mabuza's car was found stripped and abandoned in nearby Pienaar on the same day.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.