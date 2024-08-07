Former President Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed until 6 February 2025

The Johannesburg High Court made the ruling after Zuma's legal team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, requested the postponement

Zuma's bid to reinstate his successor's private prosecution was previously dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)

Locals quizzed the latest in the legal drama involving the former and current heads of State amid frenzied scenes on social media

Former President Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed until 6 February 2025. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans have taken to social media to react to the Johannesburg High Court's decision to postpone Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa for six months.

It was the latest to emerge from the legal saga between the former and current presidents in a case that has captured the public imagination.

Private prosecution postponement quizzed

Zuma served his successor with a summons in 2022 for a private prosecution.

In the court papers, Ramaphosa is charged as an accessory after the fact for contravening the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act in a case against State advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma claimed the president failed to act on a complaint against Downer, the lead prosecutor in Zuma's arms deal corruption case, making him complicit.

Briefly News understands that the lengthy postponement follows his legal team — led by Advocate Dali Mpofu — submitting a request to defer after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) previously dismissed the former's bid to reinstate the private prosecution.

Therefore, it is meant to allow for Constitutional Court appeal processes to conclude, with the matter set for 6 February 2025.

The former statesman appeared in court on Tuesday accompanied by his daughter Duduzile and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

According to SABC News, he must furnish details regarding the appeal process on his next appearance in six months.

South Africans enter conversation

Locals engrossed in the matter wasted little time expressing their opinions on the latest developments on social media.

There was a mix of views, with some questioning the lengthy postponement, while others, naturally, saw an opportunity to crack a joke or two.

Briefly News looks at a few of the responses.

@RajenN2107 wrote:

"He should ask for a permanent residence in the courthouse."

@Mandykgo said:

"Such a patient man."

@Mahlo_matle added:

"Looks like they're counting him down."

@Mayetshisa asked:

"Why so far?"

@MbongiseniBong3 assessed:

"As if courts were retirement villages."

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla picture with Ramaphosa

In other news, Briefly News reported that uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) Member of Parliament (MP) and National Assembly representative to the Pan-African Parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla again set tongues wagging.

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter surprised her followers when she headed to social media to post a picture of herself and Ramaphosa sharing a surprising moment.

