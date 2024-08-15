The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape arrested a supermarket store owner after she was caught selling counterfeit goods and expired foods

The police arrested an undocumented foreign national, and the shop owner wanted to bribe the police officers while receiving a fine

The police arrested them, and netizens praised them for their work, calling on them to arrest more law-breakers

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cops in the Northern Cape seized counterfeit cigarettes. Images: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

PETRUSVILLE, NORTHERN CAPE—A Northern Cape shop owner is facing jail time for trying to bribe members of the South African Police Service and stop them from fining her.

Shop owner caught with counterfeit, expired goods

According to the South African Police Service, the Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Unit and the Northern Cape Task Team members received information that a supermarket was selling expired goods and counterfeit goods in Petrusville, Northern Cape.

When the police arrived on the store's premises on 14 August, they found an undocumented foreign national, who was arrested. They also found counterfeit cigarettes and expired goods on the premises. While the officers were giving her a fine, she tried to bribe them. The woman was then arrested. Police also found a significant number of counterfeit goods and medicine when they searched a nearby bottle store. The counterfeit goods were worth R450,000.

South Africans celebrate the busts

Netizens on Facebook commenting on the bust and arrest were pleased with the police's work.

Thipe Letlokwa said:

"I so wish this could happen everywhere every day. Good job."

Sammy Mavisto Lesnar said:

"The trust in our police is being restored. If they continue doing these kinds of operations, we might trust them again."

Pulane Tshehlana Moerane said:

"Salute to our men and women in blue."

Quintin Frank said:

"We also need evidence of the counterfeit goods being destroyed."

Kgaugelo Mokwena said:

"Well done to the officers who refused to take bribes."

SAPS seizes counterfeit goods worth R1.3 million

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the police seized counterfeit goods at the Lebombo Border Port in June earlier this year.

The officers stopped a white VW bus and a Toyota Quantum transporting counterfeit clothes and cosmetics from Mozambique to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News