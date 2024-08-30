A psychic investigating the disappearance of Saldanha Bay girl Joslin Smith has revealed what she believes could lead to her location

Kandis Starr, who has shown an interest in the case since her disappearance in February, claimed that she communicated with her spirit

Some in South Africa believed that she was murdered, while others slammed the medium and accused her of fishing for relevance

JOHANNESBURG — An American psychic believes she connected with the spirit of Joslin Smith, who went missing in February from her home in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape.

Psychic reveals information about Joslin Smith

According to , US Medium Kandis Starr, who has been keenly interested in Joslin's case since she disappeared in February, shared a session in which she believes she connected with Joslin.

Joslin, who is certain Joslin is dead, said her spirit guides helped her find Joslin. Joslin's spirit then shared that her mother, Kelly, Kelly's boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis and two other suspects were arrested. The spirit then allegedly said her mother was pregnant and said she was used for witchcraft.

South Africans roast the medium

Netizens on Facebook were unconvinced that the spirit the medium spoke to belonged to Joslin.

Denise Wolmarans said:

"Looking for sensation."

Lianne Stockhoff said:

"Talk about stating the obvious just to be relevant. This is all well-known info, freely available on the web. What a crock."

Sonja Van Biljon said:

"Tell that psychic to stop smoking dagga."

Tina Van Winkel said:

"Don't believe this nonsense."

Bernadette Barnard Roberts asked:

"Why is this woman looking for attention."

Rika Banard asked:

"Is she in need of attention again?"

Jacquin Appolis denies involvement in Joslin's disappearance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that before his arrest, Kelly Smith's lover, Jacquin Appolis, denied that he was involved in Joslin's disappearance.

Appolis was interviewed a few days after her disappearance and said that he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

