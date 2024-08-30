A young woman's body was found in a quarry in the Bo-Kaap in the Western Cape by a group of boys playing soccer

She went missing on 18 August; her body was discovered the next day and has been identified as Anela Madikazi

Her devastated mother recalled her last days, which included spending time with her cousin before she disappeared

BO-KAAP, WESTERN CAPE — The woman whose body was found in a quarry in the Bo-Kaap in the Western Cape has been identified.

Actress identified as woman found in quarry

IOL reported that Anela Madikazi was found in a quarry on 19 August after she was last seen in the Western Cape the day before. Madikazi was an aspiring actress. She appeared on the TV show Hair to the Throne and aspired to be in showbiz.

Her mother, Bulelwa Madikazi, said she always video-called home, but the night she went missing, she did not. Bulelwa's granddaughter tried to call but was unsuccessful. It's believed she was last seen with her cousin, whom she left to go back to a friend she visited. The chairperson of the Cape Town Central CPF, Marc Truss, believes she was a gender-based violence victim.

South Africans hurt by her death

Netizens on Facebook were saddened by the woman's death.

Hazel Julie Smith said:

"Just sad. May her soul rest in peace."

Mekoa Sereme said:

"The source of heinous crimes, especially when one looks at gender-based violence and femicide, have spiralled out of control. Yet the governing party doesn't want to reintroduce the death penalty. Our prisons have been turned into luxurious facilities by these ANC comrades."

