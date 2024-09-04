The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) revealed their findings on HIV rates within the Gauteng province

The survey showed that there was a prevalence of HIV among certain age groups, with 50-54 being the worst

Mzansi took to social media to express their disbelief in the situation and blame sugar daddies and sugar mummies

GAUTENG – A survey into HIV prevalence in the province has got South Africans asking a lot of questions.

The survey, conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) in 2022, showed an increase in HIV in the province among certain age groups, but it’s one in particular that has netizens talking.

The high HIV rate among over 50s in Gauteng has got South Africans joking about sugar daddies and sugar mummies in the province. Image: Katleho Seisa.

According to the findings, which were released last week, the province recorded a 32.2% HIV rate among residents aged between 50 and 54. This was the highest rate among all age groups.

In 2017, the age bracket 35-39 experienced the highest rates with 31.9%.

Gauteng among the least HIV-prevalent provinces

The survey also found that Gauteng was ranked as the third-lowest province for HIV prevalence, at 11.9%.

While Gauteng's stats were generally low across the board, HSRC’s Professor Khangelani Zuma noted a significant concern.

“It is concerning that even though the epidemic is ageing, there seems to be a possibility of new infections still happening in the older age groups,” he said.

Mzansi amused by latest findings

While Zuma was concerned by the latest findings, the rest of the country couldn’t believe what they had read.

Some joked that the sugar daddies and mummies were operating in the province.

@ande_aze:

“Sugar daddies😭.“

@manv_sk:

“Sugar daddies/mommies are eating it raw.”

@Gizelle021696:

“Catching HIV after 50 is something else 😭😭😭😭 stay away from ama2000 guys, these people get STIs by 13.”

@KgahludiEric:

“People in that age group should be happily married engaging in sexual activity with their spouse only.”

@the_mapogo_clan:

“They must leave the young ones alone. Young ones don't care about HIV.”

Others focused on why they weren’t using contraceptives.

@Getthatfiling:

“In 2024? Aowa...with all these prevention options available?”

@peter_sipho:

“You'll be surprised how hard it is to find a free pack of condoms. And the ones from my friend is not make sure.”

@Mosilahead:

“Have you seen the prices of condoms lately shocking. I'm afraid we are not winning this war anytime soon.”

High number of babies born with HIV

Briefly News also reported earlier this year that there were a high number of babies born with HIV in Gauteng.

Over 230 newborn babies were diagnosed with the virus in the first half of 2024 despite the preventative measures in place.

The alarming number raised concerns about the effectiveness of the healthcare system when dealing with such cases.

