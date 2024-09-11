Lobby group AfriForum is ready to drag social media users it accuses of defaming them to court for statements made online

In a statement, AfriForum says the utterances are part of a campaign on social media to discredit them and defame them

They added that the allegations are related to recent criminal cases involving white people who are suspects

JOHANNESBURG — AfriForum is instituting legal action against social media users it says launched a campaign to defame its character.

AfriForum takes legal action

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel tweeted on his X account @kalliekriel and announced that the social media users would receive letters demanding they stop spreading fake news about them and remove the posts. In a statement, AfriForum explained that the posts related to recent cases.

AfriForum added that social media users have claimed that one of the suspects arrested during the drug bust on a farm in Limpopo, two of the suspects accused of killing two women in Limpopo and a suspect that allegedly killed two men in Mpumalanga and burned their bodies are members. They also said social media users claim AfriForum members in Hartebeespoort in Gauteng target black businesses and burn their businesses down.

"There isn't any truth in these allegations, and no AfriForum members were involved in these gruesome crimes," AfriForum's Chief Spokesperson for Community Safety Jacques Brooderyk said.

View the statement here:

South Africans troll AfriForum

Netizens roasted AfriForum and some continued to make allegations.

Azariah said:

"We all know you have been in America before, and you spread lies about the so-called white genocide."

Collen Nyiko said:

"AfriForum is using lawyers to bully people's opinions and hinder their freedom of speech."

Thuso van Zyl said:

"You go around the world, spreading fake news about white genocide in South Africa, tainting the reputation of our country abroad."

Robert said:

"Days of silencing people are long gone."

Chinkhomo said:

"Your propaganda isn't working anymore."

AfriForum writes to X user

In a related article, Briefly News reported that AfriForum sent journalist Mighti Jamie a letter threatening legal action.

It demanded that he delete a tweet he wrote accusing AfriForum of representing the Limpopo farm murder suspects and tweet that he retracted his statements.

