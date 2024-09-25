39-year-old South African arrested at Oshoek border post after trying to get over the fence with a black plastic bag of cash

The money was suspected to be stolen, therefore, the man was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

South Africans took the opportunity on social media to compare this to Cyril Ramaphosa having undeclared foreign currency.

MPUMALANGA—South African border management found and arrested a man who was attempting to take cash across the border into Swaziland.

South African man tried jumping through the eSwatini fence with a black plastic bag with R424 800 of cash. Image: Viviane Moos/Corbis (Getty Images)

He was stopped and searched when attempting to jump through the fence. Hawks Secunda, a commercial crime investigation unit, received the information and took over the crime scene.

Authorities seized the black plastic bag of cash containing R422 800 in South African Rand bills.

According to a police media statement, the suspect failed to clearly explain where the money came from or where he would take it.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi made this statement after interrogating the man:

“During interrogation, the suspect was asked about the money, where it was coming from and where was it was being taken to. He could not give clear explanation. It was also discovered that the money was not declared as per Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) 38 of 2001 in terms of Section 54 read with Section 30. He was then arrested, charged with possession of suspected stolen property.”

Ramphosa takes heat on X

This arrest has South Africans recalling when our president had undeclared foreign currency.

@Willie_mahatlan

"He was found with South African currency, which he would definitely spend here in South Africa. Ramaphosa was found with undeclared foreign currency, A LOT OF IT, but he wasn't arrested."

@DirksMervyn

"Ramaphosa had undeclared cash of millions in US dollars. He still possesses the balance of that undeclared cash after the theft at Phala Phala. When will he be arrested?"

@Stherrible45

"What about the dollars in a couch?? Seems this particular crime inobu animal farm nyana..."

@Thuso1Africa

"What about the undeclared R60 million found in Cyril's phala phala farm, is that not a similar crime? Why not arrest Cyril that did not declare R60 million but arrest someone who did not declare R400,000?"

72 Arrested in cross-border crime crackdown on SA Lesotho border

Briefly News reported in a related article that the operation, code-named "Siyaqoqa," spanned five days and took place along the border between South Africa and Lesotho. A total of 72 arrests were made for various offences, including possession of stolen goods, driving under the influence, illegal immigration, and firearm possession.

Authorities highlighted the issue of illegal border crossings, particularly around the Caledon River, where makeshift bridges had been built.

