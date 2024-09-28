Seventeen people were gunned down in the Ngobozana area of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 27 September

Thirteen people were killed at a homestead at Nyathi Village, and another four in a second incident in the same area

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu holds a media briefing in Gqeberha on Saturday to provide updates, among others

17 People, including 15 women, were killed in a bloody family massacre in Lusikisiki, Estearn Cape, on Friday. Images: @SAPoliceService

LUSIKISIKI — Seventeen people, including 15 women, were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Lusikisiki on Friday night.

An eighteenth person, according to police information, was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

17 People gunned down in Lusikisiki

In one incident, unknown gunmen shot 12 women and one man at a homestead at Nyathi Village in the Ngobozana area. A further four people were gunned down at another homestead. The victims were related.

Briefly News understands that at the time of the shootings, the relatives were preparing for a cleansing ceremony following the killing of a mother and her daughter last year.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will update the media on the killings.

"He will brief on the manhunt launched to apprehend those behind the heinous killings," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Mchunu will host the press conference at 13:00 on Saturday at the Thanduxolo Comprehensive Secondary School hall in KwaNobuhle, Gqerberha.

Alongside Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Mchunu will also update the media on the police's nationwide crime-combatting efforts.

Daveyton tavern shooting leaves 6 dead

In related news, Briefly News reported that a relaxed drinking session at a tavern in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, turned deadly for six patrons.

Police said unknown attackers shot and killed the men, aged between 40 and 53, and a seventh person was injured.

He was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the seven men were sitting outside the tavern when armed assailants started firing shots at them, TimesLIVE reported.

5 Killed in mass shooting in Gugulethu

In related news, Briefly News reported that an off-duty policeman was caught in the crossfire of a mass shooting in Gugulethu in Cape Town.

Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa, who was attached to the Western Cape's Protection and Security Service (PSS) division, was among five people killed.

