An off-duty police officer, Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa, was killed in a mass shooting in Gugulethu, Cape Town, along with four other individuals

Mraqisa worked as Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale's close protector

South Africans have shared their condolences for the fallen police officer and want the police to act swiftly and make arrests

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer was caught in the crossfire of a mass shooting in Gugulethu, in Cape Town.

Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was one of the fatalities of a mass shooting in Cape Town. Images: Supplied & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The Western Cape police are now investigating the murders of five people, including Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa. Mraqisa was attached to the Western Cape’s Protection and Security Service (PSS) division.

According to The Citizen, the deceased officer served as Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale's close protector since 2019.

The deceased include four men and one woman. Police have deployed maximum resources in search of the perpetrators.

Deputy Police Minister sends condolences

The Deputy Police Minister has sent his condolences to the late officer's family. In a statement seen by Briefly News, Mathale described Mraqisa as a dedicated, humble and hardworking police officer.

"Mraqisa was a soft-spoken, dedicated and focused police officer who was always punctual and professional in his conduct. We hope the police will find and bring to book those responsible for his death. My condolences go to his family,” said Mr Mathale.

Mathale added that the number of police officers being killed is a concern. According to News24, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation of senior police officers to Cape Town to meet with the investigating team and visit the bereaved family.

Mzansi saddened by cop's death

Codnell Makaringe said:

"SA justice system needs to be revised, criminals can’t see it fit to just kill police officers. Cele has failed! This cadre deployment is not doing SA any good. RIP to the fallen heroes."

Molaodi Kembo-Madito said:

"RIP officers. My deepest condolences to their family, friends and colleagues."

Thabo Dismental Kgomo said:

"#ProtectOurPolice by stopping criminals from the rights that give them power over our police."

Tabile Luxolo Tongo said:

"South African Police Service HAWKS, TRT & NIU must do their job. By the end of next week, there must be an arrest made, or South African Police Service must be held accountable."

Maditibale Mphele said:

"Not to be misinterpreted, but for us as members of society, we get it difficult as most police officers are friends with criminals to such an extent that they lose respect and fear of criminals."

Marcus Lebuso commented:

"It's sad that police are targeted and the hope that government has won't bring those who are killed back to life. They must teach them a lesson. No one deserves to die but criminals know who to kill. Condolences to the families of them..."

Motsok Modisane said:

"If our laws and regulations can stop respecting criminals and deal with them decisively, those fools will refrain from killing police officers."

Jay Lukz said:

"This is where the problem is, some police officers are more important than others. You don’t mobilise resources to trace criminals who kill ordinary police officers. SAPS has been weakened over time; unions are useless."

Off-duty Cape Town police officer killed in Khayelitsha

Briefly News previously reported that an off-duty police officer met his demise while visiting a friend in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town.

The 37-year-old police sergeant was with his friend when two unknown gunmen jumped out of a Toyota Quantum and fired several shots.

The pair had been sitting in a car when the gunmen shot at the vehicle, injuring the cop's friend and killing him, reports TimesLIVE.

