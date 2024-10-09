South Africans Debate After Video of SAPS Officer Trading Blows With Resident Goes Viral
- A physical altercation between a member of the South African Police Service and a community member sparked a debate online
- The video shows a heated exchange turns violent after the police officer attacks the community member who appears to be provoking her
- Some South Africans warned against provoking officers of the law, while others slammed the officer for not exercising restraint
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
JOHANNESBURG — A South African Police Service officer got into a physical fight with a community member, leaving many with questions.
Cop fights resident
Crime account @sa_crime posted the video on X. The video begins in the middle of a heated exchange between a police officer and a community member. Things take a nasty turn when the community member tries to record the police officer's face.
The officer kicks the man on the shin, and the man retaliates. They kick each other briefly before the man attacks the police officer. The other officers try to stop the two, but the man tries to kick the cop again. The officer pistol-whips the man, and he immediately falls to the ground unconscious.
Netizens argue over the fight
Some on social media believed the community member was wrong in attacking the police officer.
Those on the cop's side
Not a Peace Officer said:
"Cops are no longer playing with citizens who think they're above the law."
Siya said:
"South Africans want to import this nonsense of disrespecting cops from America and think it will work here."
Tinage said:
"Never ever fight with the law. I tried it in 2009 while I was young, thinking I'm above the law."
Those who opposed the cop
Alutacontinua said:
"He was violent towards law enforcement and that could be avoided if he was not, but I don't support any violence."
ProtectSouthAfrica said:
"Law enforcement agencies countrywide must uphold their oath."
Kerotse said:
"Could have arrested him instead."
Nigerian nationals arrested for attacking cops
in a similar article, Briefly News reported that eight Nigerian nationals were arrested for attacking police officers.
The men stormed a police station after the officers attempted to arrest a Nigerian for suspected drug possession when the group attacked them.
