A physical altercation between a member of the South African Police Service and a community member sparked a debate online

The video shows a heated exchange turns violent after the police officer attacks the community member who appears to be provoking her

Some South Africans warned against provoking officers of the law, while others slammed the officer for not exercising restraint

South Africans were disappointed in a community member who fought a police officer. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and The Good Brigade

JOHANNESBURG — A South African Police Service officer got into a physical fight with a community member, leaving many with questions.

Cop fights resident

Crime account @sa_crime posted the video on X. The video begins in the middle of a heated exchange between a police officer and a community member. Things take a nasty turn when the community member tries to record the police officer's face.

The officer kicks the man on the shin, and the man retaliates. They kick each other briefly before the man attacks the police officer. The other officers try to stop the two, but the man tries to kick the cop again. The officer pistol-whips the man, and he immediately falls to the ground unconscious.

Disclaimer: Briefly News does not condone violence toward or from members of the South African Police Service.

View the video here:

Netizens argue over the fight

Some on social media believed the community member was wrong in attacking the police officer.

Those on the cop's side

Not a Peace Officer said:

"Cops are no longer playing with citizens who think they're above the law."

Siya said:

"South Africans want to import this nonsense of disrespecting cops from America and think it will work here."

Tinage said:

"Never ever fight with the law. I tried it in 2009 while I was young, thinking I'm above the law."

Those who opposed the cop

Alutacontinua said:

"He was violent towards law enforcement and that could be avoided if he was not, but I don't support any violence."

ProtectSouthAfrica said:

"Law enforcement agencies countrywide must uphold their oath."

Kerotse said:

"Could have arrested him instead."

Nigerian nationals arrested for attacking cops

in a similar article, Briefly News reported that eight Nigerian nationals were arrested for attacking police officers.

The men stormed a police station after the officers attempted to arrest a Nigerian for suspected drug possession when the group attacked them.

