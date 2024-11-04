The Khamapepe Commission of Inquiry into the burning of the Usindiso Building in Johannesburg revealed administrative problems hijacked buildings' owners face

one of the owners highlighted how the City of Johannesburg is not coming to the party in providing illegal tenants with alternative accommodation

The Democratic Alliance and ActionSA spoke to Briefly News about some of the challenges building owners face, including red tape, a lack of political will to enforce bylaws and no temporary accommodation

The DA and ActionSA blamed Johannesburg for dropping the ball on hijacked buildings. Images: Democratic Alliance, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and ActionSA

JOHANNESBURG — Red tape, a lack of political will and the City of Johannesburg's apparent negligence in enforcing bylaws are some of the challenges owners of hijacked buildings face in reclaiming their buildings.

Hijacked buildings' owners struggle: DA

Recently, the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso Building, which burned in August 2023, killing 77 people, unearthed challenges hijacked buildings' owners face in reclaiming their property. Speaking to Briefly News, the Democratic Alliance Johannesburg Caucus Leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku slammed the City of Johannesburg for failing to enforce bylaws and trapping building owners in red tape.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said building owners battle with red tape when trying to resolve billing queries and extortion syndicates, which she alleges involve government officials.

"The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry highlighted the City's failures to follow its own procedures of bylaw enforcement, maintenance of its own buildings, alleged corruption, and the lack of political will. The reality is more people move into the buildings and build shacks inside the buildings," she said.

ActionSA notes the challenges of evicting tenants

ActionSA's Chief Whip of the Joburg Caucus, Zack Lebatlang, spoke to Briefly News and pointed out how crafty illegal tenants are and how difficult it is to remove illegal occupants.

He said the Inquiry highlighted the lengthy processes of applying for and acquiring eviction notices and the costs involved. The city's property rate has depreciated because of hijacked buildings. Lebatlang noted that out of 2000 buildings in the city, more than 200 have been hijacked.

"In many cases, the number of tenants increases upon knowing that the City is planning to evict the tenants. Illegal occupants have mastered the trick of evading eviction. They're aware that those who evict them must provide them with an alternative accommodation," Lebatlang said.

What are the recommendations?

Lebatlang recommended that the South African Police Service be empowered through policy changes to act on behalf of the building owners to evict illegal tenants. The party also told Briefly News that the city should look into the growing population issue and revisit legislation that protects against wrongdoing.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the city should invest in a sufficient budget for homeless shelters and safe spaces, fast-track precinct planning and development, and collaborate with the private sector to take over some hijacked buildings.

"Release some of these buildings to private investors on either long-term leases or sales with conditions to develop inclusionary houses in the CBDs and provide free, subsidised state houses under revised criteria, focusing on the most vulnerable groups of our society," she said.

338 government buildings hijacked: Macpherson

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson revealed that 338 government-owned buildings were hijacked.

He said that out of the 88,000 government-owned buildings, almost 400 have been taken over illegally.

