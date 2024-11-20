Global site navigation

SIU welcomes the removal of National Lotteries Commission officials for corruption
South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The Special Investigating Unit has applauded the axing of senior officials from the National Lotteries Commission
  • The officers included the former Client Liaison Officer Sibonelo Vilakazi and the former CFO and acting COO Sanele Dlamini
  • Their dismissals followed an intensive investigation the SIU launched on serious misconduct in how the NLC disbursed funds

The NLC fired its former COO and CFO Sanele Dlamini for misconduct
SIU welcomes the removal of former COO and CFO Sanele Dlamini. Image: @RSASIU
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The National Lotteries Commission has fired its Chief Operation Officer for KwaZulu-Natal, Chief Financial Officer Sanele Dlamini, and Client Liaison Officer Sibonelo Vilakazi after the SIU launched an investigation into the NLC's financial misconduct.

SIU welcomes dismissal

The @RSASIU tweeted on X and said it welcomed Vilakazi and Dlamini's dismissal from the NLC. Vilakazi faced charges of misconduct after he exploited his position as the Chief Liaison Officer. His wife, Nosipho Zanele Zuma, benefitted R31.2 million in 48 payments from entities that benefitted from the NLC. She then bought two properties and luxury vehicles.

Dlamini faced six misconduct charges as the acting COO, the Commission's KZN provincial manager, and senior manager. He was involved in fraudulent activities and gross negligence. The SIU said that the misappropriated funds were meant for community development. Fake documents were used to facilitate payments to non-compliant entities.

What you need to know about the SIU's NLC investigation

