The Special Investigating Unit has applauded the axing of senior officials from the National Lotteries Commission

The officers included the former Client Liaison Officer Sibonelo Vilakazi and the former CFO and acting COO Sanele Dlamini

Their dismissals followed an intensive investigation the SIU launched on serious misconduct in how the NLC disbursed funds

SIU welcomes the removal of former COO and CFO Sanele Dlamini. Image: @RSASIU

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The National Lotteries Commission has fired its Chief Operation Officer for KwaZulu-Natal, Chief Financial Officer Sanele Dlamini, and Client Liaison Officer Sibonelo Vilakazi after the SIU launched an investigation into the NLC's financial misconduct.

SIU welcomes dismissal

The @RSASIU tweeted on X and said it welcomed Vilakazi and Dlamini's dismissal from the NLC. Vilakazi faced charges of misconduct after he exploited his position as the Chief Liaison Officer. His wife, Nosipho Zanele Zuma, benefitted R31.2 million in 48 payments from entities that benefitted from the NLC. She then bought two properties and luxury vehicles.

Dlamini faced six misconduct charges as the acting COO, the Commission's KZN provincial manager, and senior manager. He was involved in fraudulent activities and gross negligence. The SIU said that the misappropriated funds were meant for community development. Fake documents were used to facilitate payments to non-compliant entities.

What you need to know about the SIU's NLC investigation

The SIU launched an investigation into the NLC, and the former chairperson, Alfred Nevhutanda, was implicated and his assets were seized

Musical producer and artist Arthur Mafokate was also implicated and was accused of benefitting from the NLC

The River actor Presley Tshweneyagae's foundation also reportedly benefitted millions in payments from the NLC

