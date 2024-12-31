A massive fire broke out on the evening of 30 December 4 Teakwood Road in Clairwood

Concerns were raised as the blaze started near Transnet-owned land and a diesel line

Officials not only battled the blaze but also community members who crowded that area

A massive fire that broke out in Clairwood raised fears of further destruction after the blaze broke out near a Transnet diesel line. Image: Darren Stewart/ @Zulu72944051488

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – A massive fire that broke out in Clairwood caused panic in the area.

The blaze, which broke out at 4 Teakwood Road on the evening of 30 December, sparked calls for residents to evacuate the area.

Concerns were raised as the fire broke out near Transnet-owned land and the company’s diesel line.

Residents urged to stay away from scene

Community members were also urged to stay away from the scene as six firefighting units were hard at work trying to contain the fire.

RTL8, a security company based in the community, stated that not only was the situation considered very dangerous, but officials were also battling to access the scene as residents crowded the area.

“The fire is out of control. There are thousands of litres of diesel in this line. All are requested to stay clear of the vicinity until further notice,” said RTL8’s Shaun Venter.

The company noted with concern that people were more concerned with getting photos than prioritising their own safety.

Ward councillor Zoë Solomon echoed those sentiments, saying that people from the nearby informal settlement were also immediately asked to leave their area.

No fatalities reported in Clairwood fire

Thankfully, despite the serious threat the fire posed and the battle that firefighters faced, no lives were lost.

Dillon Pillay from the Southlands Sun confirmed that the fire was extinguished as of the morning of 31 December and that no fatalities were reported.

Sadly, several firefighters lost their lives on 14 July while battling a blaze on the R617 in Boston in another terrible KwaZulu-Natal fire.

This is not the first fire at Transnet property in Clairwood either. On 1 November 2021, three people were killed when they attempted to steal fuel from a Transnet line, sparking a massive blaze.

Arsonist arrested in Cape Town

In another fire-related article, Briefly News reported that one man was arrested for an arson attack in Cape Town.

The suspect was allegedly responsible for a massive fire that broke out on Table Mountain on 29 December.

The man was arrested after he was caught hiding behind a rock near the area where the fire broke out.

