Police worked tirelessly for 100 days until they finally traced the location of 51-year-old Eddie Gouveia

The Louis Trichardt businessman was kidnapped on 16 October 2024 outside his business

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the hard work done by the police in rescuing the businessman

Police have now arrested 12 people for the kidnapping of Louis Trichardt businessman, Eddie Gouveia.

LIMPOPO – A total of 12 people have now been arrested for the kidnapping of a Louis Trichardt businessman in October 2024.

51-year-old Eddie Gouveia was kidnapped on 16 October 2024 in front of his business, Fire Fly, on Industrial Street. The businessman was taken at gunpoint and bundled into a silver Toyota Corolla, with no trace of him for three months.

Gouveia found inside Nkuzana village house

Speaking to Briefly News, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the Provincial Head of Corporate Communication and Liaison confirmed that the businessman was found in a safehouse in the Nkuzana village.

Gouveia was found safely inside the home and is receiving medical attention following his harrowing ordeal. A total of 12 people have been arrested for the crime.

Kidnappers wanted R15 million ransom

Mashaba detailed how police traced the businessman’s location, saying that following the kidnapping, the suspects demanded over R15 million ransom for his release.

A multi-disciplinary team was then put together and after eight arrests, police were still no closer to finding Gouveia.

On 24 January 2025, police arrested a foreign national in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, who revealed the whereabouts of one of the kingpins. The man was traced to Mpumalanga where arrested. Police were able to get the location of the safehouse out of the two men where they found Gouveia.

The owner of the house was arrested, while two foreign nationals who were guarding the businessman fled. A manhunt has been launched for the two remaining suspects.

The recently arrested suspects are expected to appear at Louis Trichardt Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 January.

Police laud the efforts of the task team

Officers involved in solving the crime were praised for never giving up in their attempt to find Gouveia.

“We commend the meticulous investigation conducted over 100 days by our multi-disciplinary forces, resulting in the safe return of the victim in one of the most complex kidnapping cases the province has ever experienced,” said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

