A remarkable sighting of one of South Africa's longest trains has captivated viewers, with the massive iron ore carrier boasting 370 carts and the capacity to transport 70 tonnes of cargo

The historic Saldanha Bay railway line, built in the 1970s, spans over 800km from the Northern Cape mines to the port, representing a vital part of SA's iron ore export infrastructure

South Africans shared nostalgic memories and humorous reactions to the impressive train, with some joking about falling asleep while waiting for it to pass

One gent shared a video of what he calls the longest train in the world. The clip had many commenting on how long the train was. Images: GSO Images and Beyond Images/Getty Images

A massive iron ore train travelling through Saldanha Bay has left South Africans in awe, showing one of the country's most impressive engineering achievements in rail transportation.

The remarkable train pulling 370 carts, was captured on video as it made its way back to Saldanha Bay Port for reloading. This impressive feat of engineering is part of South Africa's dedicated heavy-haul railway system that has been operating since the 1970s, connecting the iron ore mines near Sishen in the Northern Cape to the country's largest natural port.

A video of one of the longest trains in the world has gone viral. Images: @newsnexussa

Historical significance

The Port of Saldanha Bay's development into a modern harbour was primarily driven by the need to facilitate iron ore exports from the Northern Cape mines. The construction of this dedicated railway line, spanning more than 800km, marked a significant milestone in South African transportation history, with the first iron ore exports leaving the port aboard the vessel Fern Sea in September 1976.

The iron ore line continues to be one of two heavy-haul railways in South Africa, operated by Transnet Freight Rail. These massive trains regularly transport cargo between the mines and the port, where vessels with draughts of up to 21.5m can be accommodated at the specialized iron ore terminal.

One of the longest trains in South Africa made the news. Images @newsnexussa

Mzansi reacts

@kosmicexplorer shared:

"I fell asleep and woke up while the train was still passing."

@pullypiolibaba joked:

"What? The line works? Not possible. 😂"

@ina.baden reminisced:

"In the mid 70's we stayed in Vredenburg as my dad worked for Iscor. It was a big party when that long train filled with iron ore came down to Saldanha. It was a sight to remember. We could even put our heads on the rail to listen to the sound and then if it was still very far away."

@bradley_0xxi_za quipped:

"Wow that train is so long, I left my phone and went to the kitchen to make myself a sandwich and when I came back to my phone the train was still passing by."

@daniel.horacek.79 noted:

"That the tracks are still there, amazing!"

@katethesaltyblonde admitted:

"Wish you said how many carts there were earlier, I started counting 😂"

@siyakhumalo05 observed:

"Lovely site. Would hate to get stuck where it crosses a road. Imagine trying to rush to an appointment 😂"

