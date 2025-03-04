Neo Moela, a director of an entitiy that run Zanzou, apologised to victims of the abuse at the club

Speaking through his lawyer Zola Majavu, Moela said he was not aware of the torture of patrons

Moela expressed willingness to cooperate with officials as investigations continue into the club

Neo Moela claims he was unaware of the torture taking place at Zanzou. Image: ewnreporter/ @SowetanLIVE

Neo Moela has apologised to patrons who were tortured at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, but has maintained that didn’t know anything about it.

The Soshanguve-born Moela is a director at an entity that runs Zanzou, the Hatfield-based club that has been at the centre of numerous stories of late.

The club has been in the spotlight ever since numerous videos were released online showing the brutal assault and abuse of five men at the venue. The abuse depicted in the videos is believed to have happened approximately five years ago.

Moela co-operating with police during investigations

With one bouncer already appearing in court in connection with the abuse, Moela opted to hold a special press briefing to explain his side of the matter. Moela has since appointed former Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu as his legal representative, and it was Majavu who spoke on behalf of his client during the media briefing.

Majavu, who has represented high profile clients like Zizi Kodwa, stated that Moela was voluntarily engaging with police and was committed to cooperating with officers during their investigations.

Majavu added that his client did not condone the acts that took place at the club, but actually condemned it. Moela also instructed Majavu to place on record that he was a young South African entrepreneur who was raised with in a good family environment, and so could not justify any of the actions in the videos.

Majavu once more reiterated that none of the abuses were reported to his client. You can view his comments below.

Moela prepared to be held accountable

Majavu added that his client unreservedly apologised to those whose human rights were infringed upon, saying that he was prepared to be held accountable. Majavu then left members of the media more confused when he suggested that there were more bombshells to come.

“From the facts that we have gathered and established, watch this space, and see how this is going to pan out,” Majavu said.

Zanzou bouncer makes first appeareance in court

Briefly News reported that a 41-year-old from the Democratic Republic of the Congo appeared in court in connection with the Zanzou assaults.

The man faces 14 cases concerning the abuse of young men as documented in a series of viral videos from the club.

The "silent" owners of the Pretoria-based club reportedly fled the country after the videos went viral on social media

