The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has cautioned South Africans not to fall for a weather phenomenon hoax

A WhatsApp message has been circulating that claims the country will experience a weather phenomenon called the Aphelion phenomenon

The phenomenon means the Earth will be furthest from the sun, and SAWS refuted the hoax's claim that the country will experience the coldest winter

SAWS slammed a cold-weather hoax. Images: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images and Marian Vejcik

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned against a weather phenomenon hoax that predicted the coldest winter in the country's history. It predicted that winter would be warmer than previous winters.

SAWS addresses weather hoax

In a statement Briefly News has seen, SAWS slammed the hoax. A WhatsApp message has been circulating that warns residents of a weather phenomenon known as the Aphelion Phenomenon. The Earth will be furthest from the Sun during the Earth's orbit.

The forwarded message alleged that the weather phenomenon would begin on 3 May 2025 and continue until August, bringing the coldest winter the country has experienced. The hoax added that the cold weather would result in flu, coughing and difficulty breathing.

What did SAWS say about the Aphelion hoax?

SAWS said Aphelion will occur on 31 July at 3:54 PM, and the phenomenon does not significantly impact the seasons and temperatures in South Africa. The weather service added that the seasons are determined by the Earth's axial tilt, not its distance from the sun. A warmer winter, instead, has been predicted.

"This statement is false, and it is misleading. As such, we plead with the public not to circulate misleading information. According to our seasonal climate watch, issued on the 2nd of May 2025, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal for most parts of the country during the winter season.

"Above normal means the temperatures are expected to be warmer than what we would get during our winter months," SAWS said.

The Weather Service added that the south-western parts of the country, as well as the east and south coastal regions will experience below-normal rainfall early, mid- and late winter. The southern coastal regions are also expected to have below normal temperatures for much of the winter period.

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of South Africa, including Gauteng and the Free State, on 12 March. The provinces were hit with disruptive rainfall and severe thunderstorms.

A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for KwaZulu-Natal for 14 and 15 April. Parts of the province were battered by severe rainfall which resulted in heavy flooding, damaging infrastructure.

The South African Weather Service dismissed a weather hoax. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

