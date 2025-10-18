Calcutta Tavern Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Seriously Injured

A person has been shot and killed, and another seriously injured in yet another tavern shooting

The two victims were shot by an unknown suspect in a local tavern in Calcutta, Mpumalanga, on Friday, 17 October 2025

It is alleged that the two victims who were shot at the tavern were in a close relationship

The South African Police Service in Calcutta, Mpumalanga, has launched an investigation after two people were shot at a local tavern on Friday, 17 October 2025.

It is alleged that the two victims were in a relationship

What happened at the tavern in Calcutta?

According to police in Calcutta, an unknown suspect entered a local tavern in Calcutta, Mpumalanga, on Friday night, 17 October 2025, at around 22:00. The suspect allegedly shot a man and a woman before fleeing the scene.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, the man, died on the scene, and the second victim, the woman, was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The two victims were reportedly in a close relationship.

SAPS officers found a 9mm pistol with a visible serial number at the scene and seized it for investigation. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Tavern shootings in 2025

Five people were shot and killed in a tavern shooting in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit. Six others sustained injuries. Gunmen allegedly opened fire at the tavern in Dunusa, Extension 10, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 October 2025. Police have opened an investigation into the incident for murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after a mass shooting which happened in a tavern in Tshwane. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), ten suspects entered a tavern in the Shoba Informal Settlement on that evening and killed five people. Eyewitnesses said that the suspects started shooting randomly into the tavern without warning.

SAPS officers found 9mm pistol with a visible serial number at the scene.

A harrowing video surfaced online showing a double shooting outside Ijeoma Pub & Restaurant in Johannesburg CBD. The clip showed the moment a man reaches for his waist and produces a gun before firing three times, hitting two men. He fires twice at the first man, who falls to the ground. He appears to turn to walk off, but turns and fires at a second man sitting on a chair next to the first victim.

The toll has further risen following the death of a ninth person from the shooting incident at a Pienaar tavern in Mpumalanga 10 days ago. Initially, six people died at the scene after gunmen stormed an establishment at about 4 am and fired on at least 11 people. Five were rushed to hospital, three of whom were in critical condition. A further two deaths were reported that day, raising the number of those dead to eight.

Mpumalanga tavern shooting sparks SAPS manhunt

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for three gunmen who stormed a Dundonald tavern in the early hours of Sunday.

After robbing patrons and the DJ, the criminals shot seven people while fleeing the establishment. Three people were tragically killed in the shooting, while four others sustained injuries.

