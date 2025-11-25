David Tembe, the former chief of Johannesburg's metro police, has been found dead in his Bramley home

His daughter confirmed his passing, stating that he was discovered unresponsive by his domestic worker and security guards on Monday, 24th November 2025

Family, friends, and colleagues shared tributes to him, speaking highly of his work in the City of Johannesburg

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africa mourns the passing of former Joburg metro police chief David Tembe. Image: @Abramjee/x

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG- Former Johannesburg metro police chief David was found dead in his home. Details surrounding the circumstances of Tembe’s death are currently unclear, and the cause has not yet been confirmed. Authorities announced that he was found unresponsive in his Bramley home. The former police chief's daughter, Tokiso Molefe, confirmed her father's passing in a video posted on X.

According to Scrolla, Tembe passed away on Monday afternoon while he was trying to reach his bedroom. He was discovered by the domestic worker after she called him repeatedly, with no answer. She alerted the security guards who broke the door and found him lying on the stairs near his bedroom.

Law enforcement officials have not yet released a statement regarding the cause of death. Colleagues and city officials expressed their disbelief, remembering Tembe as a dedicated leader who significantly impacted public safety in Johannesburg.

Tembe was the consummate emergency services professional, with decades of experience working in the field

Tembe was currently serving as a strategic adviser to the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety. He began his career in safety in 1981 as a paramedic with Johannesburg Emergency Services. He was promoted to superintendent in 1989 and subsequently became acting director in charge of the EMS Academy in 1999.

In 2001, he was promoted to Director of Operations, overseeing the city’s 26 fire stations. In 2002, Tembe was appointed acting Chief of the Emergency Management Services. After 20 years with the EMS, he became Director of Operations for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in 2003, a role he held until he resigned in 2013 to pursue a career as a consultant in law enforcement.

Tributes have poured in for the respected police chief

@HermanMashaba wrote:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former JMPD Chief and Joburg Public Safety MMC, David Tembe. I had the privilege of working with him during my tenure as the Mayor of Joburg, where he did remarkable work in combating criminality and strengthening the Rule of Law across the City. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who served alongside him. May his soul Rest in Peace."

@mphophalatse1 shared:

"Such devastating news on the passing of Chief Tembe/MMC Tembe. He was Chief of Police when I was MMC Health and Social Development, and MMC Public Safety when I was Mayor. Our roles were intertwined, often with many complexities to navigate. But it was our patriotic spirit and our love for Johannesburg that always won in uniting us towards the common goal of a safer Joburg. He fought a good fight! MHSRIP."

@JoburgSpeaker commented:

"RIP, David Tembe. @CityofJoburgZA Speaker of Council mourns the passing of former JMPD Chief and MMC for Public Safety. “David Tembe represented the very best of public service. He understood that safety was not only about enforcement, but about humanity, dignity…”

@sahara67 shared:

"Rip my dear friend and colleague. You have been taken way too soon."

@MadiBoity commented:

"David Tembe was my hero. I loved the man and wish he could be our Police Minister. We need to know what happened to him."

The death of another prominent South African official has deeply impacted the nation

Briefly News shared the shocking passing of Former Minister of Police and Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa after he was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris. Mthethwa was the South African Ambassador to France and was on the list to testify at the Ad Hoc Committee established to probe General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi allegations.

Source: Briefly News