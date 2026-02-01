NUMSA Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola Resigns Over Death Threats
- Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, long-serving and outspoken spokesperson for NUMSA, has resigned after receiving multiple death threats
- She revealed that individuals had been sent to assassinate her and were monitoring her movements while she travelled to Cape Town
- With NUMSA’s National Congress approaching, Hlubi-Majola said she can no longer risk her safety or that of her family
JOHANNESBURG- The long-serving and outspoken spokesperson for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, has resigned, citing ongoing death threats.
SABC News reported on 1 February 2026 that, in her resignation letter, Hlubi-Majola revealed this was the third threat made against her life. She said that on Saturday, while travelling to Cape Town, she received a call warning that individuals had been sent to assassinate her and were monitoring her movements.
With NUMSA’s National Congress set for later this year, Hlubi-Majola said she fears tensions and security risks will escalate, adding that she can no longer expose herself or her family to further danger.
@Blacksh90139340 wrote:
"This doesn’t make sense because she is just a spokesperson. There is more to the story."
@thatjolistoguy commented:
"This isn’t just about NUMSA. It’s about South Africa needing to draw a firm line: political and organisational disputes must never be settled through fear or violence. If we allow that line to blur, everyone becomes less safe."
@KHB_Ntuli said:
"I am sure they did a risk assessment and concluded that it was a serious threat. Your life comes first, Phakamile. What’s worrying is that NUMSA officials will all resign if they receive similar messages. Clearly, security can’t be guaranteed for officials. So criminals win"
@pecson007 stated:
"This is not good for democracy. We need to tolerate the views and work of others."
@TheMxolisi commented:
"People might think this is a joke, but it’s real. Ordinary people who are not public figures, like her, are getting such threats, especially business people. Families are warned not to say how they make a living because kids get kidnapped. Until it happens to you, keep joking."
