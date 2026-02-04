Two separate Gauteng training aircraft crashes in less than 24 hours have sparked an investigation

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday morning, 4 February, leaving motorists shocked

No fatalities were reported, and the injured individuals are receiving medical care following the accidents

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

GAUTENG, MIDRAND - A light aircraft crashed in Midrand, Gauteng, on Wednesday morning, 4 February 2026. Two people were on board at the time.

Two training aircraft crashed hours apart

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) said the aircraft, a Piper Cherokee 140 (registration ZS-XPR), was on a training flight that departed from Grand Central Airport and crashed in a nearby Midrand location.

No fatalities were reported. The flight instructor and a student pilot sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital. AIID said that the aircraft was substantially damaged. The agency remains on site for its investigation and will issue a preliminary report within 30 days. The AIID is also investigating a Bell 230 helicopter crash at Rand Airport, Gauteng, on Tuesday, 3 February 2026.

Preliminary information indicates the helicopter crew, consisting of a flight instructor and a student pilot, was conducting engine-out emergency training exercises. During one exercise, following a simulated engine failure, the crew could not restore engine power in time. Control was lost, causing a hard impact and rollover. The helicopter sustained substantial damage. One crew member suffered minor injuries, while the other sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

