An image comparing chips across different countries turned into a cultural moment many South Africans instantly related to

Linguists say history, food trends and colonisation shaped why countries use different words for the same potato snack

South Africans defended their double-use of “chips,” saying context matters more than labels in everyday local life

South Africans were left amused after a Reddit post reignited a long-running debate about what different countries call chips.

A close up of french fries or chips coming out of fryer. Image: Grant Faint

Source: Getty Images

The post, shared on 26 January 2026 by user @AskingCuriously, showed a picture comparing how people in the UK, the US and South Africa name fried and packaged potatoes. Many South Africans backed their double-use of the word “chips.”

The UK panel showed fried potato pieces called “chips,” while packaged snack versions were labelled “crisps.” The US section flipped things around, with fried potatoes called “French fries” and packaged ones known as “chips.”

For Mzansi, both the fried version and the packaged snack were simply called “chips,” something locals barely think twice about.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The difference is rooted in influence. Britain popularised thick-cut fried potatoes in the 19th century, long before packaged snacks existed, which is why “chips” stuck. When packaged snacks later arrived, a new word, “crisps,” was used.

America followed a different path. Thinly sliced fried potatoes were introduced as a snack first, earning the name “chips.” When fried potato strips became popular, they were linked to European cuisine and became “French fries.”

Why South Africa kept it simple

South Africa’s version is shaped by British colonial roots mixed with American cultural exposure. Early influence came from the UK, where “chips” already meant fried potatoes. When packaged snacks later flooded local shops, especially during the late 20th century, the same term carried over without much resistance.

See the Reddit post here:

Mzansi reacts to the confusion

Reddit users shared their opinions under the post, as users joked that South Africans refuse to complicate life.

@Responsible_King_427 wrote:

“Could you imagine the confusion if you rocked up to someone's house with cold Steers chips?”

@ApocalyptoSoldier commented:

“Maybe we're just better at understanding context than other countries. Maybe one day I'll order a russian and chips, and they'll give me Dmitri with a bag of NikNaks, but so far that hasn't happened.”

@plsjulia wrote:

“My first time in the US, I ordered extra chips at a restaurant, and they handed me two packets of Lays as a side.”

@Reputedbee2 said:

“We are also multilingual, so for me it is 'chips’ and 'zimba/amazimba."

@impamiizgraa wrote:

“This is actually a great test to see if someone is truly South African. No real South African gets confused about which chips you mean because if there is ever a risk of any confusion, we will clarify “Zimba chips” even if they’re not Simba brand. We just know instinctively."

The image posted on Reddit show how different countries call "chip." Image: @AskingCuriously

Source: UGC

More articles comparing life across countries

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town-based content creator shared why certain brands have different names in other countries.

reported that a Cape Town-based content creator shared why certain brands have different names in other countries. A simple travel list sparked renewed hope for South Africans who want to explore the world without overspending after a woman shared countries where the Rand is stronger.

A digital content creator shared a comparison showing how South Africa's R24 per litre petrol price stacks up against countries around the world.

Source: Briefly News