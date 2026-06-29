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“We’re in Trouble”: Suspected Fake SAPS Officials Flee Joburg Home After Alarm Goes Off, SA Worried
South Africa

“We’re in Trouble”: Suspected Fake SAPS Officials Flee Joburg Home After Alarm Goes Off, SA Worried

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • Men in SAPS uniforms were filmed entering a Johannesburg private property at night, their faces all covered
  • The homeowner triggered a private security alarm, and the men cleared out of the yard one by one
  • No official SAPS statement has been released, and it is still unclear whether the men were real officers

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Police
Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Frontline News
Source: TikTok

A video of men dressed in SAPS uniforms fleeing a Johannesburg property after a homeowner set off a security alarm has left South Africans deeply shaken. The clip, shared on social media on 28 June 2026, showed the men abandoning what appeared to be a nighttime raid the moment private security was alerted.

The footage, posted by Frontline News, showed the uniformed men inside the yard of a private home. What made people uneasy was that all their faces were covered, which is not standard practice for officers conducting a legitimate raid. SAPS-branded vehicles were also spotted waiting outside the property.

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A quick exit that raised many questions

The moment the homeowner activated the alarm linked to a private security company, the men left. They filed out of the yard one by one, moving quickly once the alarm sounded. No arrests were made, and no official statement from SAPS has been issued at the time of this report. It remains unclear what the purpose of the alleged raid was.

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Under South African law, police need a search warrant to enter and search private property. Section 22 of the Criminal Procedure Act does allow warrantless searches, but only if officers believe waiting for a warrant would defeat the purpose of the search, and such searches must generally take place during daylight hours unless a warrant specifically allows otherwise.

Police impersonation is not a new problem in South Africa. In April 2026, a 39-year-old man from Glen Hills in Durban was arrested after posing as a high-ranking SAPS Colonel and inserting himself into active police investigations. In January 2025, four men were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for possessing fraudulent SAPS appointment cards, raising serious concerns about how easy it is to pass as a police officer.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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JohannesburgSouth African Police Service - SAPSTikTok
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