Is breakdancing in the Olympics 2024? How 'breaking' became a new Olympic sport

The Olympics are known for surprises, and this year, there is an unexpected twist that nobody saw coming a decade ago. Is breakdancing in the Olympics in 2024? Everyone is talking about this surprising addition. Fans are excited, and athletes are preparing for a unique competition.

Is breakdancing in the Olympics 2024?

Breakdancing will make its debut at the 2024 Games on Friday, August 9. According to Forbes, the competitors in the B-Boy (Men's) and B-Girl (Women's) events are confirmed.

It is the only sport making its debut in 2024. Breaking, as the sport is also called, had a great debut at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to NBC Olympics, it attracted over a million people, surpassing the viewership of several other sports.

The Olympics hailed it as an "outstanding success." Participants and organisers hope to recreate that success on the world's biggest stage.

What is the sport breaking?

According to the Olympics website, it is a dance battle "characterised by combination of athletic moves including spins, flips and other complex techniques. There is also a key role played by the DJ.

There are debates about its origins. However, most believe breaking began with 1970s house parties in the Bronx, hosted by hip-hop producer DJ Kool Herc.

The music was "breaking," or just the percussion track was audible. Then, "B-boys" and "B-girls" would perform on the dance floor.

Through music videos and motion pictures like Beat Street (1984), Breakin' (1984), and Flashdance (1983), the craze gained international attention during the 1980s. This period also saw the term 'breakdancing' first appear in the media.

Why is the breaking dance in the Olympics?

The sport is hoped that bringing it in will interest younger viewers. It is closely associated with young people and rewards creativity and athletic performance. As Ice T put it on X:

The Breakdancing event at the 2024 Olympics could possibly be one of HipHop culture's proudest moments… Because breaking is absolutely nothing but hip-hop.

Regardless of skill level, the World Health Organization and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are urging spectators at home to submit their joyful dances and sports moves online throughout the games. They should do this by using the hashtag #LetsMove.

What will we see in Paris?

If you have never witnessed a breaking tournament, you will need to become familiar with several new words, like "turtle freeze," "six steps," and "coin drop." Breakdancing is not among the most dangerous sports as it follows a simple framework.

Under the lights of Place de la Concorde, sixteen men (dubbed "b-boys") and sixteen women (dubbed "b-girls") will engage in minute-long one-on-one competitions. Each round lasts 60 seconds, and dancers improvise routines to unidentified music.

How is breakdancing being judged?

The judges will judge dancers who outperform their rivals in a comparative five-criteria approach. The following five standards apply:

Technique : Judges will assess form, spatial control, and movement variation. Altering directions, levels, and patterns will be important.

: Judges will assess form, spatial control, and movement variation. Altering directions, levels, and patterns will be important. Originality determines whether a dancer's performance is distinctive. It is essential to innovate and add new features to moves.

determines whether a dancer's performance is distinctive. It is essential to innovate and add new features to moves. Musicality : Judges evaluate dancers based on how effectively they maintain rhythm and how many instruments they use in their routines.

: Judges evaluate dancers based on how effectively they maintain rhythm and how many instruments they use in their routines. Vocabulary : This looks at a dancer's range and variety of moves. Repeated moves are penalised, so uniqueness is crucial.

: This looks at a dancer's range and variety of moves. Repeated moves are penalised, so uniqueness is crucial. Execution: This includes the dancer's narrative and the fluidity and cleanness of their movements.

Each day starts with a round-robin phase featuring four groups of four dancers. The top two finishers in each group advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal competitions.

Basic breakdancing moves

Four fundamental movement styles are often the foundation of performances. Among them are:

Top rock : Standing dances like a two-step or hip twist performed before hitting the floor.

: Standing dances like a two-step or hip twist performed before hitting the floor. Down rock : Ground-based moves involving hands and feet, such as spins and windmills.

: Ground-based moves involving hands and feet, such as spins and windmills. Freeze : Holding a position without movement.

: Holding a position without movement. Power moves: Quick, explosive moves require momentum and stand out in routines.

Which are the big names to expect?

Several names stand out among the top competitors in this Olympic sport because of their great styles and track records. Here is a brief overview of some of the main rivals to keep an eye on:

Name Age Country Achievements Victor Montalvo 30 USA Red Bull BC One World Finals winner (2015, 2022), 2023 WDSF Breaking World Championships winner Phil Wizard 27 Canada International titles (2017-2024), recent win in Korea Lee 24 Netherlands Multiple competition wins, back-to-back victories at Olympic Qualifier Series Shigekix 22 Japan Bronze at 2018 Youth Olympics, 2023 Asian Games winner Hong 10 39 South Korea Legend in breaking, created "Hong 10 freeze," Olympic Qualifier Series participant Amir Zakirov 26 Kazakhstan Winner of The Legits Blast (2020), known for innovative and skilful style

Frequently asked questions

Since the release of the Olympic Agenda 2020, which established three key pillars for the tournament's movement: youth, sustainability, and legitimacy, the IOC has persisted in modernising the Olympic program to appeal to a younger and more diverse audience.

Is break dancing a sport in the Olympics? Breakdancing will be going to the tournament in Paris, debuting on August 9, 2024.

Breakdancing will be going to the tournament in Paris, debuting on August 9, 2024. What are the 5 new sports for the 2024 Olympics? The event website states that only four new sports have been added. These include surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, breaking (making its Olympic debut), and skateboarding.

The event website states that only four new sports have been added. These include surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, breaking (making its Olympic debut), and skateboarding. Will breakdancing be in the 2028 Olympics? Breaking will compete in its first Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, but it will not go to California four years later.

Breakdancing in the Olympics in 2024 has been the talk of the town. Remember to tune in early on August 9 to see this unique game debut, and then stay tuned for the thrilling competition culminating in the crowning of the first ever Olympic's breaking champions.

