Du Plessis Reacts After Defeating Adesanya, Apologises for Disrespecting Him

Dricus du Plessis has shared his thoughts after his victory over Nigeria's Israel Adesanya in the UFC Middleweight title bout in Australia

The South African fighter retained the championship belt after the Nigerian-born MMA star tapped out in the fourth round

The 30-year-old also apologised for one the statements he made about Adesanya before the fight on Sunday

South Africa's Dricus du Plessis has retained his UFC Middleweight Championship title after defeating New Zealander fighter Israel Adesanya in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 30-year-old successfully made the first defence of the middleweight title in the UFC 305 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Du Plessis won the fight in the fourth round after a closed encounter in the first three rounds. He forced Adesanya to tap out after securing a naked choke.

Dricus Du Plessis fights Israel Adesanya in the middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis reacts to his win over Adesanya

According to the Independent, Du Plessis has commented on his victory over Adesanya in Australia and apologised for one of his statements about the Nigerian-born fighter before the bout.

"[Adesanya] is one of the greatest strikers ever in this division," he said.

"I needed that takedown, and got it. At this stage, it's tough to keep people down. This man is the king of getting back up; nobody can take him down and keep him there."

Du Plessis went on to apologise to Adesanya for disrespecting him before the fight, acknowledging that an African would've won the fight regardless of the winner.

"I'm sorry that it came across that I disrespected the fact that he's from Africa; that was never my intention," he added.

"Africa would have won either way this night. I have the maximum respect for him, warrior to warrior."

Mzansi react as Du Plessis defeats Adesanya

