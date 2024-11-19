South African athlete Akani Simbine has named Usain Bolt as one of the people who had a positive impact in his athletics career at a very young age

The Jamaican athletics legend, who is a world record holder in both 100 metre and 200 metre race, saw a big potential in the South African sprinter

The 30-year-old runner claimed his first Olympic medal in Paris after finishing second alongside Mzansi team in the 4x100m relay race

South African athlete Akani Simbine has explained how world record holder Usain Bolt unleashed the beast in him at the start of his career.

Simbine was part of South Africa's 4x100m relay team, which won silver at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, a few months ago.

The 30-year-old sprinter is rated as one of the fastest runners in the world, alongside Letsile Tebogo, Noah Lyles, and others.

Akani Simbine and Usain Bolt cross the finish line in the men's 100m final during the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017. Photo: Matthias Hangst.

Simbine narrates how Bolt impacted his career

In an interview with SuperSport TV, Simbine recalled what Bolt did for him during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, which positively changed his career.

The South African sprinter confirmed that the Jamaican athlete waited for him to finish his race to check if he made it to the next round.

"There's this photo that I have of him and me in 2016; he waited for me to complete my heat so we could go back to prepare for the final," he said.

"He waited for me in the call room where the media was and held me and asked me if I had made it."

Simbine admitted that Bolt's wonderful gesture surprised him and made him believe in himself more.

"I was wondering why he would wait for me. For somebody as big as that to believe in me at such a young age also played a factor in who I am as an athlete today, my success as an athlete, and just believing in myself," he added.

What Simbine & Team SA’s 4x100m relay team got

Briefly News also reported that Simbine and other Team SA's men's 4x100m relay race members will be ably rewarded for their effort in winning the silver medal in Paris.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed its financial incentives for athletes before the Games began in France.

