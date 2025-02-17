How many rounds are in UFC fights? Main events vs. regular fights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. Since the championship's inception in 1993, rounds in UFC fights feature distinct formats depending on whether it is a regular, main event, or championship bout.

Key takeaways

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was founded in Denver, Colorado, USA on November 12, 1993.

Fighting bouts in UFC 1 had no time limit and only ended by submission, knockout, or the fighter's corner throwing in the towel.

UFC main event rounds are comparatively longer than regular and non-championship rounds.

UFC main event fights typically go for 5 rounds, while regular fights take 3 rounds.

How many rounds are in UFC fights?

Fights in the UFC usually last between 3-5 rounds. However, the number of rounds in the UFC can vary between main, regular, or championship.

Is UFC 3 rounds or 5?

UFC fights can last for 3 rounds or 5 rounds, depending on the type of bout:

3-Round Fights : These are standard for non-championship and non-main event bouts, such as those on the prelims card.

: These are standard for non-championship and non-main event bouts, such as those on the prelims card. 5-Round Fights: Main events and UFC championship rounds are always scheduled to take five rounds. Under exceptional circumstances such as special events, high-profile matches, and unique promotional circumstances, non-championship bouts can be scheduled to last 5 rounds.

What is the UFC round length?

According to the Unified Rules of Martial Arts introduced in 2001, UFC rounds normally go for 5 minutes. However, a minute break is incorporated between rounds.

How long is a 3-round UFC fight?

A 3-round UFC fighting bout usually lasts a total of 17 minutes. This is because of the three 5-minute rounds, which total 15 minutes of action plus 2 minutes of breaks. This is dependent on whether the match goes the distance.

How long is a 5 round UFC fight?

A 5-round UFC fight lasts 29 minutes if the fight lasts till the end. This includes 25 minutes of action time and 4 minutes of breaks.

Does the UFC have 10/8 rounds?

In the UFC, judges use the 10-8 round scoring system as part of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, widely used in MMA championships. It is awarded to fighters who dominate and win a round by a large margin.

This is measured in terms of impact, dominance, and duration of striking or grappling. Additionally, a 10-8 can be awarded to an opponent if a contestant’s action causes visible damage to his opponent.

Is it possible to draw the UFC fight?

Although rare, fights in the UFC can end in a draw. There are multiple types of draws recognized:

Unanimous draw: All three judges score the fight as a draw. Majority draw: Two judges record the fight as a draw while one judge scores it for one fighter. Split draw: One judge scores it as a draw while two judges score the fight for different UFC fighters. Technical draw: Occurs when a fight is stopped due to an injury caused by an intentional foul, and the bout cannot continue.

Are there overtime rounds after a draw in the UFC?

As of now, UFC fights do not have extra rounds in the case of a draw. In the case of a draw, the fight's results are documented as a draw without any overtime rounds.

However, UFC President and CEO Dana White has expressed interest in implementing an overtime rule to resolve draws, particularly in championship bouts. He said,

I hate draws. I think it's just such a waste of everybody's time and energy. It's something that I would definitely explore.

Trivia

Las Vegas, Nevada, has hosted the most UFC events since it is the sport's headquarters.

Royce Gracie was the first UFC champion, winning at UFC 1.

Anderson Silva holds one of the longest title reigns in UFC history at 2,457 days as middleweight champion.

The UFC uses a 10-point must system for scoring fights, where judges award points based on performance in each round.

The fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 set records with over 2 million pay-per-view buys.

Understanding the number of rounds in UFC fights is essential for new fans and seasoned viewers alike. Regular bouts typically consist of 3 rounds, while championship and main event fights extend to 5 rounds. Each round lasts 5 minutes, with a 1-minute break in between.

