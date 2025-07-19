Former Olympic champion, Roland Schoeman slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, accusing them of stealing over a trillion rand

While some South Africans praised his bold stance, others criticised Schoeman for ignoring deeper historical and systemic issues

His viral post on X reignited conversations around corruption, inequality, and South Africa’s political future

Former Olympic gold medallist Roland Schoeman sparked a fiery political debate after publicly attacking President Cyril Ramaphosa and accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of looting trillions of rands.

However, not all South Africans took his comments lightly, with many pushing back against what they saw as oversimplified criticism.

South Africa’s Roland Schoeman in action during the 50m freestyle final at Tollcross Swimming Centre. Image: Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman, a known government critic and active voice on X (formerly Twitter), has frequently called for President Ramaphosa to step down. His latest comments came in response to Ramaphosa's address to Parliament, where the swimmer-turned-activist posted a scathing tweet:

"Imagine where the country would be if you and your party didn’t steal over a trillion rand."

While many of his followers echoed his sentiments, others took the opportunity to challenge or expand on his statement, pointing out deeper systemic issues, historic inequality, and flawed governance structures.

How did South Africans react to Schoeman's tweet?

@hopeinbetween:

"If they can stop pleasing whiteness, we could be in an even better and stronger position as a country!"

@Vincent62343509:

"Not just that — they allowed population growth to spiral with poor border control. This, compared to our economic growth, is completely unsustainable."

@louis0619147601:

"Just imagine what could have been... However, a '31-year-old democracy' has supposedly made significant progress in improving lives. How can he say this in all honesty? Which citizens? Those 100 politically connected family members? Those?"

@HumanOpinion1:

"Imagine trying to sell ‘progress’ after looting a trillion rand. That’s like bragging about patching one pothole after burning down the whole highway."

@Johan82224709:

"Ramaphoria is starting to slow boil in his party pot. Hope he’s checking the temperature gauge instead of watching the DA boil."

@couchpotato2022:

"Exactly. 👍"

@JEhova_SanctUS:

"Not to the level of your false promises."

@EdwinMarti38921:

"Real improvements… such as?"

@WHOis4bidden:

"Just like the old guard regime. They are all corrupt."

@johann_schepers:

"Trillions of rands — I want to say R32 trillion, but I’m not sure of my facts."

@Michael19830507:

Comparison: 1 million seconds is about 11.6 days. 1 billion seconds is over 31 years, roughly half a lifetime. 1 trillion seconds is over 31,700 years. Let that sink in…"

Roland Schoeman celebrates his gold medal win in the 50m butterfly at the 2007 FINA World. Image: Vladimir Rys

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman’s history of controversial comments

Schoeman has long been a vocal figure in South African public life, often commenting on issues ranging from racial inequality to farm murders. His stance on Malema’s UK visa rejection highlights his deep frustrations with the EFF leader's actions.

The swimmer’s comments about “civilised nations” seemed to be a direct jab at Malema’s reputation, particularly his tendency to promote radical rhetoric, including singing the controversial song Kill the Boer.

Schoeman calls for Ramaphosa's resignation

Briefly News previously reported that Roland Schoeman called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation due to concerns over corruption, mismanagement, and rising taxes.

The former Olympic swimmer has also sparked controversy by supporting increased U.S. involvement in the country. While his comments have drawn criticism, some locals agree with his views on South Africa's struggles.

