South Africa faced Zambia in international indoor soccer games in the neighbouring country

The two African nations faced each other in matches on 19 December and 21 December 2025

One of the African countries came out as the victor of both matches after scoring a total of more than 13 points over the two games

South Africa's indoor football team had an international friendly game of futsal. The indoor soccer matches took place in Lusaka, Zambia, at the Automative Fustal Arena.

South Africa's indoor soccer team played against Zambia in two friendly games. Image: Football Stage

Source: Facebook

South Africa and Zambia played entertaining futsal matches, one of which ended with an unbelievable goal count. South Africans shared their reaction to the dramatic first game on 19 December 2025.

A post on Facebook shared the results of a futsal international friendly game by the South African indoor football association. The South African team was bound for Zambia with a team of 14 players. For the first above against Zambia, South Africa was battered 10 -0. The Zambians found the back of the net five times by half-time.

South Africa back on the fustal court on 21 December 2025 in hopes of redeeming themselves against Zambia. The South African indoor soccer team scored one goal in the 38th minute, but after Zambia had an early start with their first goal set 17 minutes into the game. The international friendly ended with a final score of 3-1 to Zambia.

South Africa's indoor soccer team suffered two losses to Zambia. Image: Football Stage

Source: Facebook

Facebook users react to South Africa's loss to Zambia

People were in disbelief over the big loss South Africa suffered after facing Zambia in an indoor soccer match. Many people cracked jokes about the result of the first futsal game between South Africa and Zambia. See the score of the first indoor soccer game below:

Lishebo Lindunda was in denial over South Africa's loss:

"Congratulations each Province in our 10 Provinces at least scored."

Speedsstar Ezekeli Mwinuka was amazed:

"Which South Africa is this? Awe, maybe it's the junior team."

Memory Lengwe was stunned:

"There was no goal keeper?"

Elvis Kawina was proud of Zambia:

"How I wish futsal was football. I heard the South Africans said they have come not to play but to win."

Kelvin Siwale joked about Zambia's futsal team:

"Please send this team to Afcon, they look more serious."

Neta Lubinda was stunned:

"Where on earth? This must be a joke."

Emmanuel Nchimunya Chisowa was amused:

"I don't even know whether to laugh or applaud the boys for the good job done."

Ali Ck joked:

"Mmmm maybe South Africa was blind folded."

Other Briefly News stories about sports

Source: Briefly News