Bafana Bafana have been predicted not to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco by a supercomputer

South Africa are going into the competition unbeaten under Hugo Broos, but will have to overcome other favourites

Social media users also shared their thoughts on Bafana Bafana chances of winning the tournament in North Africa

Bafana Bafana have been projected to be among the favourite teams to win the 2025 the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but an advanced supercomputer projects a far less favourable outcome.

South Africa are placed in Group B, where they will battle Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe for a place in the next round of the competition. They will kick start their campaign against the Palanca Negras of Angola on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Egypt lead the group in third place across Africa, ahead of Bafana Bafana in 11th, while Angola and Zimbabwe trail in 18th and 36th spots respectively.

Bafana Bafana placed third at the last edition of the competition and are also coming off a successful FIFA World Cup qualification, marking their first appearance at the global showpiece since 2002.

AFCON early exit predicted for Bafana Bafana

South Africa are expected to advance from their group and reach the Round of 16, but their journey is likely to come to an end in the quarterfinals.

Based on projections generated by an AFCON supercomputer run by betting analysts at BookmakersCameroun.com, Bafana Bafana are forecast to suffer a heavy 4–0 defeat to tournament hosts Morocco, falling short of the semi-finals.

According to the Supercomputer, Hugo Broos' men are expected to secure second place in their group and then beat Gabon with a 2-0 scoreline in the Round of 16.

In the same vein, former Bafana Bafana skipper Bongani Khumalo has urged all South Africans to support the national team at AFCON, praising coach Broos for reigniting passion and love for the team, and wished the players the best, emphasising that the tournament is both a platform to showcase their talent and an opportunity to become part of an important chapter in South African football history.

He added that he wishes every player the very best, noting that the tournament offers a prime opportunity to showcase their talent. More importantly, it is a chance to contribute to a significant chapter in South African football history.

Here is what social media users are saying about Bafana Bafana's chances of winning the competition in Morocco.

Lebo Jood

Last 8…and absolutely anything can happen from the last 8…they could possibly go all the way

Osama

The 1996 team had 0.009% to win but ….

Mabetwa Simon

All the way,,, our boys must believe in themselves, period

E_phela

If we were to be honest to ourselves we'd admit that this team does not have what it takes..Is like sending Sekhukhune to CCL and expect they would even make it to the groups. But Bafana supporter I remain.

Phatela Makoae

They will end the tournament without being defeated

Source: Briefly News