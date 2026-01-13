Former UFC champion Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin tied the knot in a private Vatican City ceremony

The couple, who share four children, celebrated their union with a family-filled event captured on Instagram

McGregor described the wedding’s timing and numerology as signs of divine orchestration

MMA star and former UFC champion Conor McGregor recently spoke about his wedding to longtime partner Dee Devlin. The couple, who share four children, tied the knot at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City, Italy, in December 2025. Engaged since 2020, McGregor and Devlin finally celebrated their big day, which was beautifully captured in nineteen Instagram photos shared by McGregor.

UFC President Dana White separates Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez during the UFC 205. Image: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Weeks before the wedding, McGregor underwent trauma treatment, which he said played a role in his decision to take the step and get married. Reflecting on the ceremony, he admitted he suddenly felt “the wedding bug” and credited a higher power for the timing, saying everything fell perfectly into place.

Instagram wedding photos for the couple

The Instagram images shared on Monday, 12 January 2026, showed the couple’s joy, with floral decorations and beautiful moments showing the newlyweds beaming at each other. Their four children appeared in several photos, making the event a full family celebration. McGregor’s caption drew particular attention as he reflected on the date and time of their vows, 12:12 pm on 12 December 2025.

He described the timing, along with other numerological connections such as their names adding up to 151 in gematria and the wedding taking place 151 days after his 37th birthday, as unmistakable signs of “divine orchestration.”

Conor McGregor’s UFC setbacks

Before their Vatican wedding, McGregor and Devlin first met at a Dublin nightclub in 2008. According to PEOPLE, Devlin was working at the club when she caught McGregor’s attention, sparking a connection that lasted over a decade.

The couple gradually built their family, welcoming their first child in 2017, a second in 2019, and two more in 2023. McGregor proposed to Devlin on her 33rd birthday in August 2020, and five years later, they finally exchanged vows.

McGregor also experienced a significant career setback in October 2025 when he received an 18-month suspension for breaching UFC anti-doping rules after missing three attempted tests in 2024. The suspension was backdated to 20 September 2024, making him eligible to return on 20 March 2026, pending medical clearance.

Conor McGregor is held back by UFC President Dana White during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018. Image: Steven Ryan

Source: Getty Images

The former UFC champion has not fought since July 2021 but has already returned to the UFC testing pool, providing four samples in 2025. With his suspension ending in early 2026, McGregor, who won a US$1 million bet in July 2024, could potentially step back into the Octagon just in time for the UFC event scheduled at the White House on 14 June 2026.

