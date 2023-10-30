A TikTok video of four Springbok players juggling and passing a ball around grabbed Mzansi's attention

Netizens were stunned by their soccer skills and many said they could give Bafana Bafana a run for their money

The short clip went viral on the social media platform after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Springbok players were recorded juggling a ball. Image: @mapantsulaarugby

Source: TikTok

Four Springbok players including Faf de Klerk, and Steven Kitshoff showed off their ball-handling skills.

The were recorded juggling a rugby ball like professional soccer players.

Springboks video goes viral

The TikTok video posted by @mapantsulaarugby is blowing up on Mzansi's radar.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The clip only dropped two days ago, and it's already racked up 568,000 views and 43,000 likes.

SA buzz over Springboks' soccer moves

People on TikTok are losing it over the four rugby stars' soccer moves. There are even suggestions floating around that they should pull double duty, representing South Africa in both rugby and soccer.

Especially since Bafana Bafana's performance has been questionable compared to the Bokke who just defended their Rugby World Cup championship title.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi compares Bafana with Springboks

Read some of the comments below:

@forgedent suggested:

"Bafana Bafana vs Springboks charity match?"

@simamkelesimah6 stated:

"Nayi Bafana Bafana entsha, guys let’s do this."

@rarelily00 wrote:

"The Bokke must play for Bafana Bafana."

@stimelazungu said:

"Help Bafana Bafana please."

@malekobane_sebje commented:

"Moveover Bafana Bafana.❤️"

@mokhothuforex mentioned:

"Just challenge Bafana Bafana I want to see something."

@ghostfacekillah79 added:

"We have enough Bokke to replace the entire Bafana squad."

@cnyapule said:

"For Heritage Day, Bokke must challenge Bafana. First half they play soccer, second half rugby. "

Rugby World Cup: Netizens pull out 2 messages of support for Springboks from AKA in 2019

In another article, Briefly News reported that tweets of the Jealousy rapper have been reposted on Twitter, now known as X, from various accounts, with the rapper pledging his support for the Bokkes.

One came from the controversial Twitter troll who reposted a tweet from 2019 which motioned for Bafana Bafana to be handed over to the rugby team's manager for three years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News