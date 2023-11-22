South Africans are disappointed after Rwanda defeated Bafana Bafana in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match

The South African soccer team was beaten 2-0 after their opponents found the net twice early in the game

Netizens debated the result, with some feeling hopeless and others feeling like Mzansi might still make it

Football fans are hardly surprised that Bafana Bafana suffered a defeat at the hands of the Rwandan national team during their World Cup qualifier match. The South African football team was beaten 2-0 against the 140th-ranked country. There were also concerns that the team played on a water-logged pitch.

Rwanda defeats Bafana Bafana

According to TimesLIVE, Hugo Broos’ side faced defeat during a match they were expected to win. However, they could not meet the challenge as they lost on Rwanda’s home soil. Bafana Bafana’s defence was questionable as Rwanda scored their two goals in the 12th and 28th minutes.

Rwanda’s victory guaranteed them a place at the top of Group C with four points, with South Africa in second place with three points. Nigeria and Lesotho are number two after the Super Eagles surprisingly drew against Lesotho in Nigeria.

Football fans debate the result

South Africans on Facebook weighed in on the game and shared how Bafana Bafana’s performance did not maze them. Some believed the team still had a chance.

Chris Rojas sarcastically said:

“I was expecting them to a least make it to the semi-finals. I’m shocked.”

Merapelo Nor pointed out:

“It’s not a surprise. We all saw it coming. It was a matter of when.”

Thabo Kuntash Letsoalo wrote:

“Well-played, Rwanda. As for Bafana Bafana: highly disappointing and shocking result.”

S’busiso S’busiso blamed Hugo Broos.

“The coach was busy politicking instead of fine-tuning his boys.”

Reuben Mathibe had hope.

“It’s not about us being defeated by the world’s 140th or 800th ranking tea. It’s about us accepting defeat and focusing on the next game.”

King-Tosh Ngwenya agreed.

“It’s not about rankings. It’s about teamwork, discipline and hunger. Upsets happen every weekend in football. The coach must be strategic. He must beat Nigeria at home, draw in Lagos, and then win all home matches against Zim and Rwanda.”

