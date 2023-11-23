A video of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Sipho Chaine resurfaced again on social media reminding fans of the late Senzo Meyiwa

A TikToker posted the video of Chaine alongside Senzo's one dancing the same way even blocking balls the same way

Orlando Pirates were left emotional as some said Chaine just opened a painful wound

Sipho Chaine's video during a match reminded fans of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @s_chaine31

It's been over a month since Orlando Pirates won against Mamelodi Sundowns at the MTN8 finals 2023 and supporters of the club are still very much hurting about Senzo Meyiwa's death. This comes after a clip of Chaine and Meyiwa was shared online doing the same dance after blocking balls.

Sipho Chaine opens old wounds

It has been nine years since the legendary late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend's house Kelly Khumalo and the wound still feels fresh to his fans and supporters.

In October, the Buccaneers won the MTN8 and now a video that was shared which compiled a short clip of Chaine celebrating and Senzo's also celebrating on TikTok. In the clip, it shows the similarities between the two goalkeepers which painfully reminded fans of the late Meyiwa.

The clip was shared by journfootyexpress, who captioned it:

"Someone please tell Chaine we are still trying to heal."

Watch the clip below:

Fans were left emotional after seeing the video once again

Shortly after the video was shared on TikTok, fans and supporters of Orlando Pirates flooded the comment section with emotional messages and heartfelt comments:

Shortgun wrote:

"Even after saving the third penalty, and after the winning goal he did the Senzo Meyiwa celebration."

Lenky said:

"Chaine was definitely sending love to our Senzo."

user4948751231906 mentioned:

"Guys remember this was the month Senzo died, yes he was around."

lillynzuzelihlema shared:

"Senzo's funeral was held there somehow his spirit is there when we play final uvuka qingqo."

Mhlengi Goodman Mbanjwa commented:

"Also got reminded of Senzos heroics after Chaines Heroic performance."

Phindile Mjoli responded:

"Chaine reminded me so much of Senzo Meyiwa when he did that celebratory dance! Jesus."

Mzansi warns Orlando Pirate goalkeeper Sipho Chaine

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that social media users decided to warn Sipho against Kelly Khumalo at all costs.

X user @ChrisExcel102 shared a tweet about how Kelly was looking at Sipho. The tweet quickly gained traction, and it went viral. The tweet wrote:

"What is Kelly Khumalo's current gaze towards Sipho Chaine like?"

