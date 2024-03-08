Khama Billiat's move to Zimbabwean team Yadah FC has sparked controversy and speculation among South African soccer fans

Reports suggested he might join Dynamos or Manica Diamonds but eventually settled for Yadah FC

His mother, Rosa, expressed joy at his move, stating she can now attend his games and cheer him on in person

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat has been making headlines in the past weeks following his controversial move to Zimbabwean team Yadah FC.

Khama Billiat's mother celebrates his move home

Khama Billiat's move to his home country Zimbabwe came as a shock to many. The midfielder has been hogging headlines and charting social media trends as South African soccer fans are trying to figure out why he left Kaizer Chiefs.

The star's move has been a hot topic as several reports suggested that he was set to join the Zimbabwean PSL giants Dynamos. Other reports noted that the star was set to join Manica Diamonds, but he eventually settled for Yadah FC.

While many are still trying to figure out why Khama left, the star's mother Rosa is celebrating his move. Speaking in a video shared by @zimcelebs_official on Instagram, Khama's mother said she was happy that she could finally get to see her son doing what he does best.

Rosa said she has always enjoyed Khama's games on TV, but now she can also attend the games and cheer him on. She said:

"It’s a joy that he is now back home, and we can also see him play. We were getting used to seeing him playing on Television, and when we visited South Africa. It is suitable for a mother to be closer to her son, and like every mother, l am celebrating that my son signed for Yadah, and he is back home."

Khama Billiat signs 1-year contract with Yadah FC

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat has been trying to secure himself at a football club, and he has finally found a new home after being rumoured to be in training with Cape Town City FC.

The 33-year-old former Amakhosi player Khama Billiat has made headlines once again as he has returned to his home ground. It's been made official that he will be joining the Ambitious Premiership side Yadah FC following his exit from Kaizer Chiefs.

