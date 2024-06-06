Al Ahly has allegedly punished Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Magdy for praising South African coach Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane coached the Egyptian side from 2020 to 2022, where he delivered two CAF Champions League titles

Local football fans took to social media to share their confusion over the player's punishment while they called for Pitso to return the Mzansi

Al Ahly player Mohamed Magdy had to pay a fine for admiring former coach Pitso Mosimane. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images and TheRealPitso/Twitter

Mohamed Magdy has been frozen out at Al Ahly after publicly praising South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

The South African coach delivered two CAF Champions League for the Egyptian side before he suffered relegation at Saudi Pro League side Abha FC.

Mohamed Magdy praised Pitso Mosimane

Magdy has been punished by Al Ahly, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Magdy was banned from public appearances and was given a fine after the praised Mosimane.

Magdy said:

"Mosimane is a great technical manager and a very good technician in football, but every coach has his players, and he had 14 or 15 players."

Fans are confused

Local football fans took to social media to express their confusion over Al Ahly's reaction, while Bafana star Percy Tau celebrated the Egyptians' recent Champions League success.

Sizwe Mlaba said Al Ahly does not like Pitso:

"They have shown multiple times that they never liked Pitso."

Tshepho Mtshepoz Sethokga wants Pitso at Chiefs:

"Pitso must join Chiefs, then sign Tau."

Bongani Mgubela asked a question:

"What's wrong with praising a coach?"

Mashamaite Sylvester says there should be no issue:

"Was that a problem praising somebody who has shown capabilities?"

Mamannye Wa Mahlaela says Al Ahly is being negative:

"They are trying to discredit the legendary African coach."

