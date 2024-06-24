Mamelodi Sundowns won six prizes at the PSL awards, while Soweto club Orlando Pirates topped the charts with eight

Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the PSL Player of the Year Award, while Pirates star Patrick Masawanganyi was also honoured

Fans took to social media to say the awards were fair, while they were also full of praise for Williams and Maswanganyi

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi each walked won multiple PSL Awards. Image: Ronwen30 and titogram.10

Source: Instagram

Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the PSL Player of the Year Award on Sunday, 23 June 2024.

The Sundowns shot-stopper made PSL Coach of the Season Rhulani Mokwena's prediction come true by winning the top award while he also won the Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates dominate the PSL Awards

Pirates won the most prizes at the PSL Awards, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Maswanganyi was able to forget about being ignored for the top award by walking away with the Player's Player of the Year Award and the PSL Midfielder of the Season.

Sundowns star Grant Kekana won the PSL Defender of the Year, while Rhulani Mokwena walked away with the coaching prize.

Fans said the PSL Awards were fair

Local football fans took to social media to say they mostly agreed with the awards, while some named a few stars who should have been honoured.

Àyanda Dlamini is a fan of Maswanganyi:

"Congratulations to Tito Maswangwanyi. Well-deserved."

Morwa Tlou Chuene agreed with the winners:

"I think the awards are fair."

Malesela Tefu congratulated the winners:

"Well done to all the winners."

Onwabile Tshapha had no complaints:

"This time, the awards were fair. No complaints."

MlooRh In-MkhizeNation asked a question?:

"So there's no Team Of The Season or PSL XI of the season?"

Humphrey Maboi disagreed with one award:

"The Stellenbosch coach deserved the Coach of the Season Award."

Palesa Patience Moorosi backed Williams:

"Well deserved. No one deserves it more than Williams."

Mashudu Shuduman Sirwali made a suggestion:

"I think Khuliso Mudau also had a good season. For me, he was the Best Defender of the Season."

Sandile Nkosi admires Williams:

"Congratulations Rowen."

Alfred Simelane is happy for Mokwena:

“Mokwena was brilliant for Sundowns.”

Ronwen Williams signs a new Mamelodi Sundowns contract

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams signed a new deal with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The shot-stopper extended his stay at Masandawana, and he still hopes to secure a move to an overseas club.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News