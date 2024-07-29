Defender Sifiso Hlanti has emerged as a transfer target for AmaZulu FC and Lamontville Golden Arrows after leaving Kaizer Chiefs

The 34-year-old failed to earn a contract extension and left Amakhosi as a free agent at the end of last season

Local football fans wished Hlanti luck on social media as they felt Chiefs made a mistake in letting him go

After leaving Kaizer Chiefs, Sifiso Hlanti is searching for a new club. Image: Omar Zoheiry/picture alliance.

Veteran defender Sifiso Hlanti is reportedly a target for AmaZulu FC and Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The 34-year-old defender left Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent despite reports that he was offered a contract extension at Amakhosi.

Sifiso Hlanti has options

Hlanti is a target for two Natal sides, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Hlanti will stay in the PSL, while Usuthu has previously shown an interest in his services.

The source said:

“A move to one of the two teams looks set before the end of the transfer window period; though it won’t be a problem with him as he is a free agent, they seriously would want to wrap it up long before the closing day of the registration period.”

Hlanti left Chiefs as a free agent along with new Sekhukhune United player Njabulo Ngcobo and SuperSport United target Kegan Dolly.

Fans backed Hlanti

Local football fans wished Hlanti luck on social media as he continued his search for a new club, while some fans said Chiefs made a mistake in releasing the player.

Ndumiso Cele said Chiefs made a mistake:

“While Kaizer Chiefs misses him day after day.”

Mshoza Msimango wished Hlanti well:

“Good luck, boy.”

Magawa Daud is not a fan:

“The king of back passes.”

Pablo Nurkovij Jnr is a fan of Hlanti:

“He is a good player.”

Andile Mncwabe Andile praised Hlanti:

“All the best, brother. You played your role at Kaizer Chiefs.”

